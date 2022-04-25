FX is revealing the truth behind one of the world’s most divisive men and the company that launched him to the top of his game. The network will be releasing their newest addition to The New York Times Presents documentary film series titled, Elon Musk’s Crash Course. Directed and produced by the award-winning Emma Schwartz, the film will tell the real story behind Tesla and how it led to disastrous outcomes.

Known as the world’s richest person and the CEO of wonder-vehicle company, Tesla, Musk has stood behind his claim for over 7 years that his cars have an Autopilot ability that puts them in a league of their own. Stepping in to test the waters and debunk this idea, New York Times investigative journalists Cade Metz and Neal Boudette took on the billionaire’s company and dug up terrifying discoveries. Like most things, Tesla’s Autopilot has proven too good to be true and is linked to countless accidents and even deaths. With the car company of the future never stepping forward to address the claims, the deep dive focuses on Musk’s attempts at hiding the truth.

From government cover-ups to internal staff missteps, the documentary won’t hold back on unveiling the Autopilot system for what it truly is - a dangerous fraud. Not only will audiences be taken step-by-step through the New York Times’ investigation, but they’ll also hear from those closest to the CEO and company themselves - former Tesla employees. Banding together in hopes of spreading the word, the group of brave co-workers will step forward to tell their truths surrounding Musk’s Autopilot system.

Drawing their focus to stories that matter the most, The New York Times Presents have already proven to be a force to be reckoned with. Attempting to bring justice to those who have been horribly wronged in the past, the documentary series is behind such hard-hitting projects as The Killing of Breonna Taylor, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, Framing Britney Spears, and Controlling Britney Spears. Important pieces of journalism turned film, the latter of those two titles certainly helped shed light on the terrible conservatorship of Britney Spears and most likely even aided the pop-star in ending it.

With a slew of incredibly well done pieces under their belts, the newest addition to The New York Times Presents is sure to be another jaw-dropping, eye-opening feature. Although he has an ability to throw money at and talk his way out of almost everything, we’re wondering just what Musk will have to say about the FX documentary.

Elon Musk's Crash Course airs on both FX and Hulu on Friday, May 20 at 10 p.m. ET.

