Elsa Pataky, best known for her role as Elena in the Fast & Furious movies, has a new action film coming out: Interceptor. She stars as JJ Collins, an Army captain who has been assigned to SBX-1 in the middle of the ocean. SBX-1 is one of two miliary outposts that are considered interceptors: they are the first line of defense against Russian bombs, able to send out their own missiles to shoot down bombs headed for the United States. An inside job sees SBX-1 fall to insiders who are working on behalf of the Russians, who are intent on disabling the interceptors so that they can blow up America.

Pataky spoke to us about "doing fights and kicking ass." There are a lot of fights in the movie, and Pataky tells us she had to learn 800 moves to get all the choreography down. "This is full-on action. One fight after another," she says with excitement. We also spoke about her being a tomboy; training to get the right physicality to make a believable military captain; and her favorite fights in the film (spoiler alert: it's a "girl fight" with the stunt coordinator Ingrid Kleinig).

Check out the official synopsis below:

The tough and reality-bruised Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) finds herself in charge of a lone nuclear missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after she is wrongfully drummed out of her dream job at the Pentagon. When a simultaneous coordinated attack then threatens the base itself, Collins comes face-to-face with the charismatic yet crooked Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan. With only minutes on the clock, Collins must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrible mission.

Interceptor premieres on Netflix on June 3

