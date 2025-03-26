New York City has become synonymous with the bright lights of Broadway. So, it only makes sense that television series set in the Big Apple would utilize the many talents that appear on the Broadway stage. In fact, shows such as the Law and Order franchise have featured countless Broadway legends – everyone from Patti LuPone and Raúl Esparza to Daveed Diggs and Billy Porter. By tapping into this talented pool of performers, the franchise has delighted theater fans by featuring well-known stage actors. And for folks who aren't as familiar with the talent that comes from Broadway, these shows can introduce them to a wider audience. And now, there's another show that takes place in New York City that is following in Law and Order's footsteps by casting many famous Broadway actors.

'Elsbeth' Has Attracted Plenty of Broadway Actors

CBS' hit show, Elsbeth, follows Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston), a gifted lawyer from Chicago, who is now living in New York and working for the NYPD to carry out a consent decree within the department. Now in its second season, Elsbeth has become an old pro at solving cases, and is quite indispensable to the precinct. Each episode reveals a murder that has taken place, and Elsbeth is then tasked with rooting out the criminal. With her quirky way of looking at the world and her incredible observational skills, Elsbeth impressively nabs the bad guy each time. Because every episode tracks a different criminal, the structure of the series allows for new and exciting guest stars to stop by every week. While the series has featured huge names who have received fame for their film and television roles (and often in the theater as well), actors such as Vanessa Williams, Laurie Metcalf, Retta, and Gina Gershon have all appeared as guest stars in its first two seasons. Elsbeth has also showcased some of NYC's most famous and illustrious actors who first called the Broadway stage home.

Whether these actors play suspects or the murderers themselves, immensely talented Broadway actors continue to see Elsbeth as a mecca. In Season 1, Tony winners Jane Krakowski (who starred on Broadway in Starlight Express, Company, Nine, and She Loves Me) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Take Me Out) both bring a fun spark to their respective episodes. In the finale of Season 1, André De Shields (The Wiz, Hadestown) and Laura Benanti (Gypsy, She Loves Me) cross paths in a case that almost stumps Elsbeth. These two actors, also respected Tony winners, are involved in an intriguing mystery that eventually helps Elsbeth realize that she wants to make her home in New York a permanent one.

But Season 2 hasn't skimped on the Broadway vets either. Matthew Broderick, best known for his work on stage in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and The Producers, comes to Elsbeth's attention in Episode 12 as a murderous college admissions expert. Broderick's Producers co-star and three-time Tony winner Nathan Lane (A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Angels in America) also pops up in the Season 2 premiere episode as an opera-obsessed killer, and Tony winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Kimberly Akimbo) is featured in Episode 13 as the wife of a billionaire who dies under suspicious circumstances. Each of these guest stars inhabits these characters in an entertaining and larger-than-life way (courtesy of all of their time spent on the Broadway stage).

Some of the Recurring Characters on 'Elsbeth' Are Also Broadway Vets