After a long wait, CBS is finally launching its much-awaited procedural drama, Elsbeth, with the titular, fan-favorite character reprising her role. The all-new legal/crime comedy series is a spin-off of The Good Wife and focuses on the unconventional attorney who moves from Chicago to New York City to start a new life as an aide to the local police and help solve crimes.

The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King reunite with Emmy-winning Carrie Preston as the titular attorney; Elsbeth features a vast ensemble of complex and colorful characters, starring some of the most popular faces in film and television, as well as award-winning names. Meet the stars of the new series below.

Carrie Preston

Elsbeth Tascioni

Image via HBO

Elsbeth Tascioni, the story’s protagonist, is one unconventional attorney legal professionals would ever encounter. Her eccentric nature, quirky fashion choices, and lack of social graces might not put her on the list of most sought-after lawyers, but she is a legal maverick. She might often seem distracted, her mind churning a million thoughts a minute, but her razor-sharp observation never misses a clue. What she lacks in her soft skills, Elsbeth compensates with her methods of deduction and undaunted dedication and enthusiasm for her job. In fact, she truly loves her job and treats it like her passion: observing, learning, and coming up with the most exceptional solution to a case. Originally from Chicago, Elsbeth was first introduced to fans in The Good Wife Season 1 and became a recurring character through Season 7, followed by a reprisal in the show’s first spin-off, The Good Fight, where she managed to steal the show in the courtroom, every single time. And now, years later, Elsbeth has left her successful law career in Chicago and moved to New York City to live and work in the Big Apple. As an “outside observer,” the eccentric esquire is here to help the NYPD with their cases while navigating a new chapter of her life in a city she has always dreamed of living in.

Emmy-winning The Good Wife star Carrie Preston reprises her iconic, titular role that spanned over a decade. The television, stage, and film actor has appeared in several major shows and films, but her portrayal of Elsbeth Tascioni remains one of her best. Before The Good Wife, Preston also starred in the lead role in True Blood, followed by prominent roles in Persons of Interest, Happyish, and Claws. She also had guest roles in popular shows like Arrested Development, Desperate Housewives, and Grace and Frankie during this time. In films, some of her most notable works include My Best Friend’s Wedding, Doubt, Daisy Winters, and the latest, The Holdovers. Preston has also directed select episodes of Claws, The Good Fight, and Your Honor and directed and produced the 2012 comedy film That’s What She Said.

Wendell Pierce

C. W. Wagner

Image via Prime Video/Paramount

Captain C.W. Wagner is a police chief at the NYPD, described as “the toast of the department” and “a charismatic and revered leader,” He is the one overseeing Elsbeth’s work while she is in New York and thus responsible for looping her in the department’s cases. But Wagner is not very pleased about this arrangement and doesn’t quite like the idea of an outsider getting involved with his team and interfering with their duties. But he also thinks that Elsbeth might not hang around for too long and will “get bored” soon, considering how she is “easily amused” with everything. He has yet to find out who Elsbeth Tascioni really is.

Tony-winning stage, film, and television actor Wendell Pierce plays the role of Captain Wagner. Most prominent for being a character actor, Pierce gained recognition as Detective Bunk Moreland on HBO’s The Wire, followed by recurring roles in television series like Numb3rs, Suits, Ray Donovan, and Chicago P.D. He also played major roles in Treme, The Odd Couple, The Watch, and the critically acclaimed role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. His notable film roles include Malcolm X, Ray, Selma, Four, and Burning Cane. Pierce is next set to star in the film King of the South, which will be released in 2025.

Carra Patterson

Kaya Blanke

Image via E!

Kaya Blanke is a police officer at NYPD and is known for being a no-frills, no-nonsense person. She is a woman of less words, more action, and a diligent cop. Unfortunately, her good work is often overlooked by her bosses. When Elsbeth starts “observing” and offering her notes on the NYPD cases, it becomes difficult for Kaya, who already finds working with the eccentric attorney challenging. But knowing Elsbeth’s history, it’s most likely that she would befriend Kaya in no time. As said of her character, she is “a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.”

Stage and film actor Carra Patterson stars as Officer Kaya Blanke, an actor most known for portraying the character of Tomica in Straight Outta Compton. Blanke has been a series regular on The Arrangement and Disney+’s Turner & Hooch and appeared in series like HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Elementary, and Blue Bloods. Her most recent works include the Apple TV+ series Servant and the critically acclaimed Colman Domingo-led film Rustin, where she portrays activist and Martin Luther King Jr.’s wife, Coretta Scott King.

Gloria Reuben

Claudia Payne

Image via Walt Disney Studios

In other supporting roles, Gloria Reuben stars as Claudia Payne, the wife of Captain Wagner, in a recurring role. The Emmy-nominated actor, producer, and singer is best known for her role in ER. Her other notable works include recurring roles in the series The Agency, City on a Hill, and Mr. Robot, and as Elizabeth Keckley in the Steven Spielberg film Lincoln.

Fredric Lehne

Lt. Davee Noonan

Image via The CW

Lost and Supernatural alum Fredric Lehne features as Lt. Davee Noonan, an officer Elsbeth will be working with. An actor known for starring in several crime dramas and legal procedurals, Lehne has appeared in several episodes of JAG, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Criminal Minds, and Blue Bloods.

The Supporting Cast

Close

CBS has also added a wholesome list of guest cast for Elsbeth, featuring some of the popular faces on television, including Stephen Moyer as Alex, a theater director whom Elsbeth questions (and maybe suspects) for a murder in the pilot episode. Elsbeth reunites the former True Blood co-stars, Moyer and Preston. 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski as Joann, a high-end real estate broker who doesn’t seem pleased to meet Elsbeth; Modern Family alum Tyler Ferguson features as Skip Mason, the creator of a popular reality television show; Retta of Good Girls and Parks and Recreation fame as Margo, an upper-crust matchmaker; The Good Wife alum Linda Lavin as Gloria, a co-op board president, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Blair Underwood as a tennis coach and father of a rising tennis star.

Elsbeth premieres on February 29, 2024, at 10 PM ET/PT, with new episodes rolling out every Thursday night.

Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Creator Michelle King, Robert King Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

Watch on CBS