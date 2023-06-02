Carrie Preston is returning to CBS with the upcoming crime procedural drama series Elsbeth (2023) as the titular, fan-favorite attorney. The all-new series marks the second spin-off of the hit legal-drama series The Good Wife, the first one being The Good Fight. Preston reprises her Primetime Emmy-winning role as the quirky and unconventional attorney, Elsbeth Tascioni, who had earlier featured in both series. And now she returns to entertain her fans once again with her sharp-as-a-tack observations and wit and charming style statement in her own standalone show. Elsbeth focuses on the titular attorney from Chicago who arrives in New York City for a fresh start, tackling the busy life and solving crimes with the NYPD.

Robert and Michelle King, who also created The Good Wife, helm Elsbeth as well. The series was ordered in early 2023, with CBS announcing the show’s release in May 2023, slated for its 2023-24 programming season. If you are a fan of the parent show and the first spin-off or simply love watching Tascioni wiggle her way through the complex legal system with her adorable antics and astonishingly brilliant deduction techniques, then you are in for a treat with this upcoming series as Elsbeth gets back in business. For those who want to get a background on Elsbeth’s character and past cases, and how she really operates, you can watch The Good Wife, followed by The Good Fight, both currently streaming on Paramount+. And while you wait for the series to release, read on for all the details of the upcoming series, including the plot, trailer, cast, characters, and everything we know so far about Elsbeth.

Image via CBS

CBS hasn’t announced the exact premiere date for Elsbeth yet, but the series is expected to arrive sometime in the fall of 2023. The series will air on Thursdays, at 10 PM, ET, and will be also available to stream on Paramount+, like many other CBS shows currently streaming on the platform. Watch this space for the latest news/updates on the release date of Elsbeth. While you wait, here's the link to watch The Good Wife on the streaming service:

How Many Episodes Does Elsbeth Have?

As of now, there’s no information on the episodes for Elsbeth. The original series had 22 episodes in each season, but that trend has changed in recent years, especially with streaming shows, where we saw The Good Fight having an average of 10 episodes in each season. So, Elsbeth could follow the latter show's format and get a similar number of episodes, or even lesser, depending on how the pilot fares with the audience. Stay tuned for the latest updates on episodes for Elsbeth.

Is There a Trailer for Elsbeth?

CBS released a teaser trailer for Elsbeth, which dropped along with the show’s announcement on May 9, 2023. The two-minute clip sees the fan-favorite attorney arriving in New York City. The trailer shows how Elsbeth is all starry-eyed as she lands in the Big Apple, exploring and sightseeing, like a typical tourist, and soaking in all the good, bad, and ugly that her city of dreams has to offer. The trailer also gives a peek into her first case, a suicide that she believes to be a murder, and her antics that would help the police crack the case.

From its first look, Elsbeth appears to be a crime procedural with a POV of an outside "consultant". Here that perspective comes from a lawyer, who’s on the scene to observe and provide deductions to the detectives involved. This classic storytelling style had been a hot trend in the early 2000s with procedurals like The Mentalist, Castle, Monk, etc. and it’s refreshing to see Elsbeth reviving that trend, albeit more in tune with the current audience. The show will also most likely maintain the tone of the franchise and explore serious crimes. But at the same time, it is expected to involve abundant comic relief from the eccentric but adorable woman of law, which comes naturally as a part of her character. Going by the history of Elsbeth Tascioni as seen in the earlier series, we can say that although she’s a known character, there will be a lot of new flavors to the same, exploring new dimensions and unseen aspects of her persona, where she balances her true nature with her new job.

Who's In the Elsbeth Cast?

Carrie Preston, obviously, is returning as the titular Elsbeth Tascioni, reprising her role that spans over a decade. Preston is also known for her appearances in other popular television series like True Blood, Happyish, Claws, etc. but the unconventional attorney remains one of her best performances. Her portrayal of Elsbeth Tascioni earned her two nominations for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, winning one. Joining her in the main cast, Wendell Pierce stars as NYPD Captain Wagner, described as "the toast of the department." He is responsible for looping Elsbeth in with the cases but isn’t quite elated with the arrangement. He finds her “easily amused”, which probably interferes with his team’s duties. Pierce is best known for his roles in The Wire, Suits, and Chicago P.D., and is currently one of the main cast members in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

In other roles, Turner & Hooch and Apple TV+’s Servant alum Carra Patterson stars as NYPD officer Kaya Blanke, a no-nonsense, tight-lipped cop who is good at her job but is often overlooked by her superiors. As the trailer shows, she is teamed up with Elsbeth to get the attorney’s observations on cases that will most likely become challenging for Blanke. True Blood alum Stephen Moyer also joins the cast as a detective.

Who Are the Creators of Elsbeth?

The original creators of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, Robert and Michelle King return as creators for the spin-off in another exciting original series for the network. Besides The Good Wife, which earned the duo a Writers Guild of America Award, the Kings have also written, created, and executive produced the series, In Justice, Brain Dead, Evil, and the miniseries, The Bite. They also serve as the executive producers for the Showtime series, Your Honor. Prior to his role as a television creator, Robert King has also written for films like Dragon Fire, Speechless, Clean Slate, and Vertical Limit.

Robert King is also credited as the series director, while Jonathan Tolin serves as the showrunner. Tolin is also associated with other projects of the Kings, like Brain Dead and The Good Fight. Both Robert and Michelle King also serve as the executive producers for Elsbeth, along with Liz Glotzer of The Good Fight and Your Honor fame.

What Is the Plot of Elsbeth About?

Image via CBS

Before we get to the show’s plot, here’s a little history of the character. Elsbeth Tascioni is a Chicago-based attorney who first appeared in The Good Wife. She was introduced in the first season of the legal drama series as a recurring character, and appeared through Season 7, earning Preston an Emmy Award for her role. Elsbeth also later appeared in the show’s spin-off series, The Good Fight, in a guest role. She is characterized by her eccentric nature, red hair, and her very vibrant fashion choices that break the mold for legal professionals. And yet, she steals the show every time in a courtroom. She is unconventional but highly effective in her methods of deduction, though her timings are not always appropriate or opportune. Now, Elsbeth leaves Chicago and goes to New York City to be an “outside observer” and help the NYPD with their cases, while navigating her new life in the Big Apple.

Here’s the official logline of the show: