Fans of Elsbeth need to start preparing their hearts to say goodbye... but just for a little while. The procedural series is taking a break in Season 2, and the fall finale is set to air this Thursday. To tease the midseason finale, CBS teamed up with Collider to unveil an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming episode. One of the big surprises is Carrie Preston's husband, Michael Emerson (Lost), reprising his role as Judge Milton Crawford.

We waited so long for Emerson to be part of the cast, now it looks like he's sticking around for a while. This time, it looks like his main interaction will be with Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce). In the sneak peek that we can unveil to you in this article, Wagner and Crawford meet at a party while Wagner is trying to get the attention of a waiter. Milton slides to his side and reveals that he wants to hide from most people at the party. In his quirky way, Milton lets out a casual commentary that borders on threatening and wraps up his monologue by telling Wagner to give his regards to Elsbeth (Preston).

According to the CBS official synopsis, though, the new episode won't be largely about Milton. Titled "Toil and Trouble," the episode will have some meta elements because Elsbeth will be drawn into the world of procedural television making after a producer gets killed inside his own office. The episode will also feature four-time Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird).

Crawford Is Sticking Around To Play "Cat and Mouse"

Your browser does not support the video tag.

During an interview with Collider's Arezou Amin, Preston hinted that Milton Crawford will stick around for a while, and what's fun about his participation is that he's "a worthy opponent" to Elsbeth — they're going to play a little game of cat and mouse for a while. Preston capped off the interview by teasing that the remaining episodes are "a lot about how the past can catch up with you, often in uncomfortable ways."

Even though a hiatus is not the best-case scenario for fans, Elsbeth viewers can't complain. When the series returns, there will still be a pretty hefty slate of episodes to roll out. All because CBS saw the potential of the Robert and Michelle King series and ordered a super-sized 20-episode second season.

CBS airs the fall finale of Elsbeth this Thursday, December 19, and will return for new episodes on January 30 alongside the rest of the CBS Thursday night lineup. You can check out our sneak peek above.

Your changes have been saved Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Main Genre Crime Creator(s) Michelle King , Robert King Network CBS Where To Watch Paramount Plus Expand

