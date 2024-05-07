The Big Picture Elsbeth Tascioni goes to a startup to uncover a crime involving a manipulated location-based app.

The upcoming episode "Artificial Genius" delves into tech manipulation and generational divide.

The series creators emphasize Elsbeth's unique Columbo-like energy, setting it apart from its "sibling" series The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Even though Elsbeth is quickly approaching the end of its Season 1 run, we still have some new episodes to enjoy before the time comes to begin a hiatus. And new episodes mean there are plenty of more encounters for us to witness in Elsbeth Tascioni's (Carrie Preston) life. Today, CBS shared with Collider a sneak peek of the lawyer's next interaction, which is as Elsbeth as it can be. Titled “Artificial Genius,” the episode debuts this Thursday, and we can now unveil the exclusive sneak peek with you.

The set-up for the case of this episode is as modern as ever: a crime is committed, and a location-based app is one of the crucial pieces of evidence. The problem is, there's a chance that the killer manipulated the app's data in order to change their location at the time of the murder. What's even worse, the killer might have created a fake user in order to send the police off on the wrong lead. That's why Elsbeth decides to go to the CEO herself and ask some questions about her product.

As the clip makes clear, the conversation won't be easy. As Quinn (Elizabeth Lail) quickly picks up, there will be a generational divide between the two. However, the woman is barely aware of the fact that Elsbeth's random questions and comments are sometimes the way she finds the answers to complicated questions. Of course, sometimes the conversation is just Elsbeth failing to pick up on social cues: this time, the conversation ends up leading her to admit there was a time she used to tie-dye her socks.

There's More 'Elsbeth' Coming Our Way

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Even though we're barely two weeks away from the end of Elsbeth Season 1, fans of The Good Wife spinoff have little to complain about. The series has already been renewed for Season 2, and pairing it with the flagship series starring Julianna Margulies and its sister spin-off series The Good Fight, that's a pretty decent binge to do while waiting for new episodes of Elsbeth. And it's always great to go back and relive her origins before she got her own show.

Elsbeth is created by Robert and Michelle King. Last month, the duo talked to Collider about the series and stressed that it is very much its own thing, which is why the connection with the other two series will be light at best. They also explained how they ended up deciding that Elsbeth could become a bigger character and eventually be the protagonist of her own series: because she has the Columbo energy.

The new episode of Elsbeth debuts this Thursday on CBS. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Creator Michelle King, Robert King Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Seasons 1 Creator(s) Michelle King , Robert King

