Arian Moayed guest-stars opposite Carrie Preston and Carra Patterson in the latest episode, airing this Thursday on CBS.

Elsbeth has already been renewed for a second season.

With only two episodes left in the first season of CBS's hit comedy-drama series Elsbeth, things don't show any signs of slowing down, with exciting guest stars and more crime-solving capers for Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) and her NYPD partner Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson). Ahead of the ninth episode airing on CBS this Thursday, Collider is excited to exclusively share a sneak peek at "Sweet Justice," which stars Succession's Arian Moayed as Joe, the charismatic owner of an upscale bar, and the subject of Elsbeth and Kaya's investigation.

The clip opens with the pair at Joe's bar, where he's just tried to unsuccessfully call Ivy, the woman they're looking for. Elsbeth takes him up on his offer to make her a mocktail — though her sunny disposition doesn't necessarily mean she believes a word he's saying. As always, Kaya remains more openly skeptical of his explanation, and doesn't fall for his easy-going charm as he tells them about the last time he heard from Ivy.

The official synopsis for "Sweet Justice" provides not only more insight into why Elsbeth and Kaya are investigating Joe, but also teases a team up between Elsbeth and Captain Wagner (Wendall Pierce):

"After hearing her talk about being bullied mercilessly in college, the charismatic owner of an exclusive cocktail bar (Arian Moayed) decides to seek revenge on his favorite patron’s behalf but his desire for justice leads to a deadly mistake, leaving Elsbeth and Kaya to connect the dots. Meanwhile, after learning that the D.O.J investigation is close to an indictment, Elsbeth and Captain Wagner join forces to expose the real criminal."

What Is 'Elsbeth' About?

A spin-off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, the series follows Elsbeth Tascioni, an attorney from Chicago who now works with the NYPD to ensure they don't make wrongful arrests. Using her knowledge of the law, and her out-of-the-box approach to help the authorities catch the right killer. The series was recently renewed for a second season on CBS, paving the way for even more episodes full of comedy, heart, and an impressive line-up of guest stars.

Elsbeth airs on CBS on Thursdays. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above and catch up on past episodes on Paramount+.

Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Creator Michelle King, Robert King Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Creator(s) Michelle King , Robert King

