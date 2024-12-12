For those not in the new, prolific character actors Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston are married in real life. Known for their roles in Lost and True Blood – among many others - they play against each other in the newest arc of Elsbeth, a spin-off of the long-running legal series The Good Wife. On December 12, Emerson will begin his arc as Judge Milton Crawford - a judge for the murder trial that Elsbeth (Preston) is a juror on. The two have a confrontational relationship in the series, which Emerson told People Magazine was not the easiest thing to convey on screen.

"It's like a two-layered acting day. You have to act like you don't know this person that you woke up with in the morning and treat them as if they are a fictional character, and as your adversary, not your spouse. So it's a lot going on. A lot is being tuned out while a lot is being opened up."

Emerson is slated to appear in a multi-episode arc where he and his off-screen wife are put at odds. Elsbeth starts meddling in a murder trial which, as anyone can expect, does not go over well with the judge. A newly released clip from the series continuing The Good Wife legacy explores exactly how the two become adversaries upon meeting.

Elsbeth Goes Beyond Her Purview as a Juror

CBS released a clip teasing the first big interaction between the characters. It begins with Elsbeth sitting with the jurors as the defense attorney (Scott Adsit), has his attention divided. Milton notices Elsbeth sending the lawyer signals, but it does not help his case as Chad is severely unprprepared. Milton takes the two into the office, where he makes his stance on the issue very clear. Preston teased how Milton will be an antagonist for her character in the coming episodes. “It's really fun to have a Moriarty to my Sherlock, you know, that character that she can't catch, the thorn in her side." The series is not the first time the two have appeared in a television series together, but it is arguably their largest roles as a duo.

Many may remember Emerson’s most iconic role as Ben Linus in the television phenomenon Lost. Preston appears in a flashback in one episode as Ben’s mother, who dies giving birth to him. This moment affects the character forever, as Ben’s father never lets him forget it. The two have also appeared in Person of Interest and the recently concluded supernatural series, Evil. The end of the show freed up some time for Emerson to appear next to his wife in his new network series.

Viewers can catch this surprising dynamic when Elsbeth airs its new episode on December 12 at 10 pm EST on CBS. Previous episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

Your changes have been saved Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Creator(s) Michelle King , Robert King Seasons 1

