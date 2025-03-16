Could Elsbeth be welcoming another The Good Wife alum back into the fold? Mike Colter certainly isn’t ruling it out. The actor, known for playing crime boss Lemond Bishop in The Good Wife and The Good Fight, spoke on a panel hosted by Collider’s Maggie Lovitt at Indiana Comic Con, where he shared his thoughts on a potential return to Robert and Michelle King’s legal universe. Colter revealed that he’s already been on the set of Elsbeth, CBS’ procedural spin-off starring Carrie Preston, and has close ties to several members of the cast. More importantly, he sees a path for his appearance on the show, but it depends on the right circumstances. Colter also noted that Michael Emerson, his co-star on Evil, was a recurring star on the series. He told audiences:

"You know what, I think it's funny, Michael Emerson is in Elsbeth and he's married to Carrie. Elsbeth is shot literally around the corner from us, so I went to the set and hung out with the guys. I'm a big fan of Wendell Pierce and Carrie, so it's possible for me if they come up with something interesting."

While the door is clearly open, Colter also acknowledged the unique challenge of making his return work. In addition to his role as Lemond Bishop, he also starred in the King-created supernatural drama Evil as David Acosta. The crossover between The Good Wife and Elsbeth is one thing, but Evil exists in an entirely separate reality, making it tricky to introduce him as a completely new character. He explained:

"In their world, they use actors so often, when I show up is it David or is it Lemond Bishop? It has to be a character that is so different, you know what I mean? Because those worlds aren't the same."

Mike Colter Says Lemond Bishop Is "Still Around"