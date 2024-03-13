The Big Picture Fans were left shocked after new series Elsbeth went on a five-week hiatus, but the series will return with two all-new episodes.

Elsbeth helps solve two murders in back-to-back episodes with guest stars Jane Krakowski, Linda Lavin, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

In upcoming episodes, Elsbeth and Kaya investigate a real estate broker's death and a reality TV star's demise, delving into dangerous secrets.

While Elsbeth was off to a great start with fans loving the Carrie Preston-led The Good Wife spin-off, it left them shocked after announcing a five-week break right after the pilot episode aired. CBS is looking to bring down the tensions by offering two servings of Elsbeth on the same night. The show will return with two new back-to-back episodes featuring guest stars Jane Krakowski, Linda Lavin and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, on Thursday, April 4 from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM ET. Elsbeth will help solve two deaths by determining whether the circumstances were accidental or intentional.

In the second episode of Season 1 "A Classic New York Character," Elsbeth and Kaya are called to the scene to dig for a lead when they meet Joann (Krakowski), a high-powered Manhattan real estate broker with huge clients and even bigger secrets after the loathed co-op board president (Lavin) of a luxury pre-war building falls off her balcony to her death. In the third episode, "Reality Shock," the duo investigates the circumstances around the death of a larger-than-life reality TV star to determine if it was an accident or murder after she is found dead in a bathtub. As they get deeper into the events surrounding her demise, they meet Skip Mason (guest star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family), the mercurial producer behind the popular, guilty-pleasure reality series “Lavish Ladies,” who becomes a prime suspect after he is accused of going to dangerous lengths to concoct “good TV."

What 'Elsbeth' Is About?

Carrie Preston stars as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce, Superman), a charismatic and revered leader. Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.

CBS reports that the series premiere of the show had 8 million viewers, with live and delayed viewing factored in. The show is co-created and executive produced by Robert King and Michelle King along with executive producers Liz Glotzer and Jonathan Tolins, who also serves as showrunner.

Elsbeth airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ in the U.S.

