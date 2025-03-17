As you probably imagined, hard-working detectives must take a break too. Elsbeth is about to deliver its final batch of episodes to wrap up Season 2, but before this happens, CBS decided to give her a little rest. So there is no new episode this Thursday, but the good news is, you won't have to wait too long for Episode 16. Elsbeth is slated to return with a new and exciting case in less than three weeks from now, on April 3.

This is an appropriate moment for Elsbeth to take a breather. Last week, the title character (played by Carrie Preston) dealt with the supernatural after a medium became a suspect in a murder case. When she comes back with her tote bags, however, it looks like her job will not get any easier. Titled "Hot Tub Crime Machine," the next episode will challenge the investigator's wits and notions of relationships. The official logline for the episode reads:

After a man's suspicious passing in a hot tub, Elsbeth consults his wife, Freya, a decluttering guru whose less-is-more philosophy and controlling personality appear at odds with her "throuple" relationship.

Find Out When The Next 'Elsbeth' Episodes Are Coming

Image via CBS

With the next episode coming in less than three weeks, the Elsbeth schedule so far looks like this:

# Title Logline Release Date 14 "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant" During a NYC crime scene tour, Elsbeth questions a historic Mafia murder at Pupetta Del Ponte's restaurant. Judge Crawford's animosity hinders her investigation. March 6 15 "I See... Murder" Elsbeth matches wits with a professional psychic after the stepson of one of her wealthy clients is found murdered in Central Park. Meanwhile, Kaya's dreams of becoming a detective may come true. March 13 16 "Hot Tub Crime Machine" After a man's suspicious passing in a hot tub, Elsbeth consults his wife, Freya, a decluttering guru whose less-is-more philosophy and controlling personality appear at odds with her "throuple" relationship. April 3 17 "The Coffin Drops" Elsbeth and Kaya reluctantly join forces with an annoying and chatty young police officer in order to solve a funeral director's passing and find that they make an unexpectedly good team. April 10

Elsbeth hasn't had the best relationship with people who delve into mystic knowledge or similar ideas this season. Aside from dealing with the medium, earlier in Season 2 Elsbeth visited a wellness center in New York and had to deal with the elusive personality of its founder, played by Eric McCormack (Will & Grace). So, if the previous episodes serve as reference, it won't go well this time around either — but it's safe to say she'll keep her upbeat personality in any case.

Despite the second hiatus — Elsbeth paused for six weeks during the end-of-the-year holidays — fans of the series have plenty of reasons to celebrate: the show has already been picked up for Season 3, meaning that we can count on new cases coming our way at least until 2026. More episodes mean more chances of seeing The Good Wife and The Good Fight faces, but for now, series creators Robert King and Michelle King haven't announced possible guest stars for the future.

Elsbeth returns to CBS on April 3.