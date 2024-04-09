The Big Picture Retta guest stars as a matchmaker involved in a murder investigation in this week's episode of Elsbeth.

Retta was a fan-favorite on series like Parks and Recreation and Good Girls.

The series, which stars Carrie Preston in the titular role, airs on CBS.

Now that Elsbeth is back (again), fans of the series can look forward to new episodes every week for at least a couple of months. In the new episode, Parks and Recreation and Good Girls fans will be happy to tune in to see Retta as a guest star. However, Collider readers get to watch it first, as CBS shared with us a clip from Retta's participation in the series. She plays a top matchmaker in New York who becomes involved in a murder investigation after one of her clients goes missing. The episode airs this Thursday.

In the sneak peek clip, Retta's character Margo Clarke goes for a walk with Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) and the lawyer-turned-investigator ends up managing to learn quite a bit of information from the matchmaker. The advantage that Margo has over the police and other witnesses is that she knows a lot of secrets from all the people who reached out to her to find a potential husband or wife. Additionally, she sizes Elsbeth up before announcing she could probably find a match for the lawyer because Elsbeth is "simple." This prompts Elsbeth to reveal "there's a lot more going on inside," and long-time fans of The Good Wife will certainly understand what she means by that.

And that's not all! As Elsbeth always does, she ends up going on a rant about men, love and how it all ends up hurting — especially when there are staplers involved. But then it's gone, Elsbeth's attention gets caught by fishermen passing by. Finally, it's time for Elsbeth to reveal her ultimate purpose: She needs to enter a fundraising event on the weekend, and she needs Margo to find a New York bachelor to accompany her. Or maybe she doesn't and just found an excuse to get information from the matchmaker. We'll have to check out the full episode to find out.

What Is 'Elsbeth's Connection With 'The Good Wife?'

In case you missed it, Elsbeth is the spin-off from the long-running CBS courtroom drama The Good Wife. It centers around the fan-favorite guest star, who always finds a way around loopholes and judges' biases in order to find the best outcome for her clients. In the spin-off series, Elsbeth moves from Chicago to New York and starts helping NYPD to investigate murder cases.

This is just the beginning for Elsbeth — we're gearing up to watch episode 4 out of 10 — but the show's debut episode already proved immensely popular across Paramount platforms. If the series manages to brave through multiple seasons, however, series creators Robert and Michelle King told Collider that fans should not get too hopeful of past The Good Wife or The Good Fight characters returning as guest stars. As Michelle King stated:

"It’s set in a different city. It’s an investigative show instead of a legal show. So, I don’t anticipate that you’re gonna be seeing a lot of those characters. One never says never, but that’s not how the show is designed."

The new episode of Elsbeth featuring Retta debuts this Thursday. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Creator Michelle King, Robert King Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Seasons 1 Creator(s) Michelle King , Robert King

