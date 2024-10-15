Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Elsbeth

When Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) was first introduced on The Good Wife, fans quickly fell in love with her. In February 2024, CBS released the first episode of Elsbeth, the spin-off that showcases all of her quirks and her fierce intelligence. The new series features Elsbeth relocating from Chicago to New York City, where she has been tasked with carrying out a consent decree after some questionable arrests happened with the NYPD. Throughout Season 1, Elsbeth also happens to help detectives solve numerous crimes. Here's what to remember about the first season before the series picks back up on October 17.

'Elsbeth' Turns Out To Be Super Adept at Solving Crimes

Each episode of Elsbeth begins with a crime taking place. But instead of the show being a whodunnit, we see the crime happen and know exactly who the culprit is. The episodes unfold instead as a howcatchem mystery, as Elsbeth tries to put together the pieces to figure out who committed the crime (and how she can actually nail them for it). With her impressive attention to detail, extensive knowledge of the law, and unique way of looking at the world, Elsbeth turns out to be extremely effective at solving cases. She successfully catches several murderers, including a sleazy theater professor (played by Preston's former True Blood co-star, Stephen Moyer), a producer of a Real Housewives-esque reality show (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and a jealous plastic surgeon (Gina Gershon). Each case helps Elsbeth hone her skills and learn a little more about how the NYPD operates.

'Elsbeth' and Detective Wagner's Relationship Is Thrown Into Question

As a new member of the team, Elsbeth quickly befriends Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), who seems to truly appreciate and value Elsbeth's contributions. But not everyone is happy that Elsbeth is tagging along to crime scenes. The person she butts heads with the most is Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce), who Elsbeth is secretly tasked with investigating. Throughout the season, Elsbeth tries to gather evidence that Wagner is actually a corrupt cop. But because she has a heart of gold, she also treats him with respect and doesn't automatically assume he's guilty. Towards the end of the season, Wagner ends up rooting out the real source of the corruption: his colleague, Lieutenant Dave Noonan (Fredric Lehne). In Episode 9 (the penultimate one of the season), Elsbeth helps Wagner record an incriminating conversation with Noonan, who is subsequently arrested.

It seems that everything will end on a high note because Wagner's name has been officially cleared. However, Wagner declares that he can no longer trust Elsbeth after learning about the real reason she was in New York. He orders her back to Chicago. Elsbeth struggles to solve one final crime in Episode 10 (which is the only episode in the season where the audience doesn't know who the killer is right off the bat). She seems to have lost her mojo now that she has also lost the respect of Wagner. Would Elsbeth really have to give up her brand-new life in New York (complete with a posh apartment and a new dog)? But ultimately, after having a conversation with Kaya, Wagner realizes that Elsbeth was only trying to do her job by investigating him, and that she has become a crucial (and indelible) part of the team. Not only does he fast-track Kaya to a full-fledged detective position, but he also convinces the higher-ups to give Elsbeth a permanent position (and her very own office).

Now that Elsbeth has been given an official role in the department to continue to investigate corruption in New York City, she'll also have plenty of time to keep solving crimes. Season 2 promises plenty more intriguing cases, as well as even more high-profile guest stars (including Nathan Lane, Vanessa Williams, Pamela Adlon, and Vanessa Bayer). But there could be some remaining tension between her and Wagner. How will the perpetually sunny Elsbeth deal with the gruff police captain or the other detectives who might not be her biggest fan still? Knowing Elsbeth, she'll start to win everyone over with her sweet sense of humor and her delightfully odd fashion sense.

Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Creator Michelle King, Robert King Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Creator(s) Michelle King , Robert King Expand

Season 2 of Elsbeth premieres on Thursday, October 17 on CBS.Watch on Paramount+