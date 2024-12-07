Put your hands together for Teddy Tascioni! Ever since Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) uprooted her life from Chicago to New York, the plucky attorney has thrown herself headfirst into everything her new life in the Big Apple can offer. The one hiccup for her, however, is how much she misses her son Teddy. However, as of Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 6, Teddy has officially arrived on the scene, played by actor Ben Levi Ross.

Ahead of their return in Season 2 Episode 7, I had the chance to chat with Ross about Teddy's long-awaited debut, and what the reception was like on set. He also talks about getting to work with Carrie Preston, and the way Teddy and Elsbeth might have more in common than we realize, while also teasing what else we can expect from them in Season 2. Check out the full transcript below:

Ben Levi Ross Really Felt the Excitement Over the Teddy Reveal

COLLIDER: Ben, this is huge because we're finally meeting Elsbeth’s son, Teddy, but what I want to know is were you familiar with the character of Elsbeth prior to this? This was my introduction to her, this show.

BEN LEVI ROSS: This was my introduction to her, as well. I was a fan of the show prior to this. I had watched a lot of Season 1. I had some friends on it, as well — Micaela Diamond is a really good friend of mine, so anytime she was on in Season 1, I would watch. And I think Carrie is just so good. But yeah, this is my introduction to her.

What was it then that drew you to the project? Was it because you had friends who had done it, or was it the chance to work with Carrie?

ROSS: Gosh, it was a job. [Laughs] I mean, honestly, I auditioned like everyone else, so it's such an exciting opportunity just to be able to jump into a show that's already been going and jump into a role that has already been discussed but is sort of this surprise moment. I think that that's just a really exciting thing for any actor, to be able to have some sort of previous knowledge of a character, that they exist, and then come in and be able to make it their own. That's always really fun.

You mentioned that Teddy was an entity on the show before you made an appearance because Elsbeth talks about it all the time. Then, when we finally do get to see him interact with everybody in Episode 7, everybody's really excited to see him there. I wonder if there was that same sense on set that, like, “Teddy is finally here,” like that kind of environment?

ROSS: It was definitely that. I came in, and everyone on the set was sort of like, “We've been waiting for the Teddy reveal!” It was so sweet. It's truly the kindest, best people ever, actors and otherwise. And there is that scene in Episode 7 where I'm being pulled through the precinct, and I feel like that was what my actual day one was like meeting everyone. I'd been a fan of Wendell [Pierce] for so long, too, from The Wire. Jonathan Tolins is so great, who wrote that episode, and being able to talk to him about what the future might hold for Teddy and Elsbeth is really fun.

I want to talk about their relationship a bit, because when we see Elsbeth, she is such a personality. She is so quirky, and Teddy is a lot more — “Grounded” seems like a funny word, but you know what I mean — than his mother is, so did imagining what Elsbeth would have been like as a mom growing up inform the way you were playing Teddy?

ROSS: Yeah. We tried to sneak in a few little moments where you see their similarities and the quirks that would rub off on Teddy. But in reality, in parent-child relationships, there are the things that you really want to make different about yourself. So, having that sort of eccentric parent figure, to me, it makes a lot of sense that maybe he would go in a more subdued direction, personality-wise, that he's not the most outgoing, wild-dressing person. So, as we continue to film, I'm excited to play with that because that's the thing where we really intersect and where we are different because she is such a character.

That's so funny that you pointed it out because there's a scene where they're having this somewhat serious conversation, and Teddy still has the Statue of Liberty hat on. At first, I was like, “Did you just forget to take it off?” But I'm like, “No, he's Elsbeth’s son. He’s wearing it because he wants to keep wearing it through dinner.”

ROSS: Yeah, exactly!

Ross Says Carrie Preston Helps Them Make "Bold" Choices On Set

Close

So, talk to me a bit about getting to play off of Carrie Preston.

ROSS: She's amazing. She's the most hardworking, warm, kind personality. She is so excited when new people come onto the set. She cares so much about the show. I'm learning so much from her, truly, about what it is to do a long-running show because she's been playing this character now for 14 years, which is so crazy. Fourteen years ago was when Elsbeth appeared for the first time, and now she is the lead of the show. I think that that's just such an inspiring story for any actor, to be, at one point, a featured character on a show that people ended up loving, and now to be the lead of the series and carry it all on your shoulders? She really knows how to make each take very different, but also not throw anyone off. She cares about everyone on the set. And she's a Juilliard actor, too, so she has that theater training, and she's showing me how to be bold with your choices and be a real character on TV, but also not look absolutely insane, like still very believable. She calls me Teddy Ben. That was what she came up with a couple of weeks ago, and I am still coming up with my name for her because Carebear is off the table — that's what her family calls her, so we need something better. Something better for Elsbeth’s family.

I do want to talk a bit about this process of being on the show because you mentioned it's ongoing. I'm always curious to know, for an actor when they go into a new project, the thing that surprised them most and how much easier it was than you thought it would be, and then on the flip side, the thing that you thought would be simple but actually turned out to be a bigger challenge, be it performance-wise or medium-wise.

ROSS: That's a really good question. I think probably the thing that was surprisingly easier was picking up lines. I know that that sounds sort of obvious, but when you're on an episodic, you're handed… I mean, Carrie has it worse than anyone. She's standing in the corner just putting these lines into her brain. She's constantly filming every day. I don't really have that, but I was sort of nervous because I do a lot of theater, so it's like you work on this one piece, and you get that material put into your head. On an episodic, it's cycling in and out of you very quickly because you film the scene, and then you're done, and you're on to the next. But it's actually proven to be really fun. Something that I really like about it is that you get this one hyper-focused moment on that scene, whatever it is, and you're focusing right on that, and then you can sort of throw it away, and make space for what comes next. That's been easier than I anticipated just with this show and how long it's going on and the procedural format of it.

Maybe something more difficult is just the 5 a.m. wake-ups and shooting everything at seven in the morning. [Laughs] We just shot a scene that was supposed to take place at a dinner party, and it was, like, 8:00, we've been up since four. We were like, “Wow, wasn't dinner delicious?” My eyes are puffy! So, that's probably the hardest part.

It could have been worse. It could have been an outdoor event, and that would have been 4:00 in the morning, being like, “Gee, it’s almost time for bed.”

ROSS: That’s so true. Yeah, no, we're at least on the set, enclosed.

So you've hinted at this, but we are going to see more of Teddy in Season 2?

ROSS: Yeah.

I would ask what you can tease, but I feel like you can't tease anything.

ROSS: I honestly don't even know. I can say yes. [Laughs] But yeah, I'm definitely in the fam. They’re exploring more of Elsbeth’s personal life, and I think that that's a big leap from Season 1 to Season 2. You get to learn more about her as a mother, the things that she's bringing with her from Chicago, and Teddy is definitely a part of that.

I like that conversation that we referenced before with Teddy and Elsbeth having this talk over dinner. I think it's the first time we really got to see that side of her, so that's really cool that we are finally getting that aspect.

ROSS: Yeah, yeah. And I think that that's why, also, this part is so exciting because I think he lives outside of the normal scope of the TV show. Because you have the formula of the murders and the people in the precinct, but the reason that this show is so successful, in my eyes, is that it's not just focused on that. You have this really compelling character in the middle of it who has a very rich life that, I think, we're all really excited to tap into.

The first six episodes of Elsbeth Season 2 are out now. New episodes premiere on CBS on Thursdays, and stream next day on Paramount+.

Your changes have been saved Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Creator(s) Michelle King , Robert King Writers Michelle King , Robert King Network CBS Directors Robert King , Ron Underwood Where To Watch Paramount Plus Expand

Watch on Paramount+