Elsbeth is really making the most of its expanded episode count in Season 2, from having fun with more meta premises to injecting the procedural drama with a bit of festive energy. It's not all fun and games, however, as the second season has also given Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) quite the formidable foe in Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson), a seemingly mild-mannered judge whom Elsbeth has every reason to believe might actually be a murderer. It's only after confiding in Chief Wagner (Wendell Pierce) that the case Elsbeth suspects might involve Crawford is reopened, though how the terrifying judge will react to that news is anyone's guess at this point — probably not well, though.

I had the chance to speak with Preston recently about Season 2, Episode 11, and our conversation turned to the rest of Season 2, generally speaking. Far from being a one-off menace, Crawford's presence has seeped into the season, as the character proves to be a threat to Elsbeth and her friends, something Preston told would continue throughout the remaining episodes, as the stakes continue to grow:

"Judge Crawford is not going away. His power and his reach are pretty epic. He's definitely a formidable foe for Elsbeth, and we're going to continue to see the stakes ratchet up higher and higher for the rest of the season."

Elsbeth Gets to Make the Most of Her Legal Know-How in Season 2