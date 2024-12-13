Summary Collider's Arezou Amin speaks with Elsbeth's Carrie Preston for Season 2.

In this interview, Preston talks about the introduction of Elsbeth's son, Teddy, and working with her real-life partner Michael Emerson.

Preston also teases Elsbeth's return to the courtroom and what fans can expect from the rest of the season.

Things are taking a turn on Elsbeth Season 2. Episode 7 introduced Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) to Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson), a judge with a murderous streak, and with whom she will continue to go toe-to-toe as the season progresses. It was also a big episode for her as audiences got to spend time with her son Teddy (Ben Levi Ross), who is expected to continue popping up throughout the season as well, and whose arrival brought hints of the real reasons Elsbeth might have left Chicago behind in favor of New York.

I got the chance to speak with series star Carrie Preston over email to talk about these massive changes coming for Elsbeth in the back half of Season 2. We chatted about Teddy's arrival, and also the experience of working with Michael Emerson, Preston's real-life husband. She teased what to expect from the rest of the season, including the ways in which Elsbeth and Crawford throw each other off and what it was like to finally get Elsbeth back in the courtroom. Read the transcript below:

Carrie Preston Loves Fleshing Out Elsbeth's Past

COLLIDER: In this episode, we get to see Elsbeth back in the courtroom! What was it like flipping that switch back, so to speak, especially given that she’s in the courtroom in a new capacity as a juror?

CARRIE PRESTON: I have hoped for some time that we would get to see Elsbeth using her legal acumen, and what a great way to make that happen. First of all, she is probably the only New Yorker out there who is actually happy to get jury duty! And also, it’s fun to see her in the courtroom in a different, more passive, capacity. She’s used to being one of the lawyers in charge. This isn’t going to be easy for her, and we will see how she deals with not being able to object when something is clearly objectionable. She’s got her special sixth sense working overtime, and something just doesn’t seem quite right.

Episode 7 is a big one for Elsbeth, because we get to finally meet her son Teddy! What was it like to finally explore this side of her?

PRESTON: Ben Levi Ross who plays Teddy is such a gifted actor, and I hope audiences will experience the same chemistry he and I feel working together. It’s wild that we have only just now met him when some viewers have known Elsbeth for 14 years, but I think the payoff (in 206, when he surprises her for Christmas) was well worth the wait. Like any parent/child relationship, there will be ups and downs, but the core of their relationship is built on love and dedication. I just adore how the writers are fleshing it out. And it’s so easy to play because I’m absolutely smitten with Ben.

We’re also getting more hints at her personal life, and what might have caused her move from Chicago. Is it fun to really get to explore this aspect of this character you’ve played for so long?

PRESTON: Of course! There’s been a lot of talk about Elsbeth being a side dish who got moved to main course with this show, and that’s one of the real perks of getting to play her every episode. She’s lived an interesting life and had a part in high profile and messy cases, so there’s always going to be some parts of her story that aren’t rosy. We’ve seen her get emotional about her move and some of the sheen of the new city wear off, and now we’ll see that her past is coming back to haunt her a little.

Carrie Preston Says Elsbeth and Judge Crawford "Fluster" Each Other

Episode 7 also sees you getting to work opposite Michael Emerson, your real-life husband. Tell me about that experience, and getting to play off each other in this sphere.

PRESTON: We’ve worked together many times, including on each other’s TV shows, so this seemed natural. It was a pleasure to get to spend so much time with him, as we don’t see each other much during filming! The writers cooked up a meaty role for him, and of course he is going to really deliver. We put aside our husband/wife roles for a bit when we act together. We are interacting as Judge Crawford and Elsbeth. He’s an adversary. Elsbeth is on to him even when she doesn’t quite know what he’s done or why. And Michael is such a brilliant actor, so our scenes really crackle.

Did it present an unexpected challenge, working together like this, or was it easier than either of you expected?

PRESTON: One very nice thing is that there is some crew overlap from Evil with Elsbeth, both of them being King Sized Productions. So Michael had a level of comfort in that he knew some of the folks on set, and of course, he had met others with me. And listen, the Elsbeth set is a good time! We keep it very positive and fun and I think he enjoyed that aspect of it, too. And our characters get to spar, which is always so fun to play with any actor, but especially one as talented as my husband.

It looks like Judge Crawford is going to be around for a while. What can you tease about how he and Elsbeth will continue to go toe to toe?

PRESTON: He flusters her, and she doesn’t “catch” him right away. But, she flusters him, too, and he can’t figure out how to keep her out of his hair. He’s a worthy opponent, and it’s going to be a little cat and mouse for a while. But don’t count her out. Even though she’s not a blue-blood, good old boy network member like Judge Crawford, she has the smarts and savvy to stay on his trail.

A big element I’ve noticed about Elsbeth Season 2 is that a lot of the episodes touch on the way women are treated in the workplace, in the justice system and in the court of public opinion. Is this something the show set out to tackle intentionally, or is it just a byproduct of living in the world we live in?

PRESTON: I would say that the writers are well aware that women are often underestimated in the workplace and in the world. And what I love is that Elsbeth is aware of that, too. And she sometimes uses that as a weapon to disarm people in order to get the respect and power she needs and deserves. There is so much injustice in the world, but in the world of Elsbeth, justice is served. It may seem tidy, but I think it’s aspirational.

We know Teddy is sticking around for a while, Judge Crawford will continue to pose a problem, and then, of course, the Van Ness divorce case is haunting Elsbeth. What can you tease about what the rest of the season will hold for her?

PRESTON: We’ve said this season is a lot about how the past can catch up with you, often in uncomfortable ways. She’s going to continue to have to deal with these issues and also navigate new personalities with the NYPD and the challenges of parenting an adult child. She’s going to see lots more of the city, too, including some of the inequalities and issues New York struggles with. But all the while, she’s going to fall deeper in love with NYC, her job, her apartment, and her friends. And there’s always Gonzo to cheer everyone up!

The first seven episodes of Elsbeth Season 2 are out now. New episodes premiere on CBS on Thursdays and stream next day on Paramount+.

