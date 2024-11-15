Elsbeth, the quirky legal comedy spin-off from The Good Wife, is ramping up the star power for its second season to join Carrie Preston. Deadline is reporting that the CBS smash hit will be adding Sullivan Jones (Interior Chinatown, Big George Foreman), Ioan Gruffudd (Titanic, Fantastic Four), and Alan Ruck (Succession, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) in a mixture of recurring and guest roles across the season. Jones will play Cameron Clayden, a dashing New York medical examiner who adds more intrigue—and possibly some romantic tension—to Elsbeth’s world. Gruffudd makes a special appearance as Angus, a charming Scottish artist caught up in a murder mystery that unfolds through a video art installation connecting New York to a small Scottish town. Sparks are set to fly between Angus and Elsbeth when they collaborate across continents to crack the case in a Valentine’s Day-themed episode.

Ruck will hopefully be getting double pay for his dual roles as Peter and Bill Henderson, identical twins who couldn’t be more different. Peter is a ruthless hedge fund CEO, while Bill has embraced a life of spiritual enlightenment after giving away his fortune. Whether it’s Peter, Bill, or both, one of the twins will emerge as the villain in a high-stakes episode centered on the world of finance.

Is 'Elsbeth' Worth Checking Out?

If you're a fan of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, as most discerning folks should be, it's pretty difficult to think you wouldn't get a kick out of this series. While Elsbeth takes a detour from the legal thriller/drama perspective of the original series and its follow-up, taking on a more "case of the week" approach, the presence of Elsbeth Tascioni alone is enough to lure fans into coming back for more fun, as Collider's Arezou Amin concluded in her 8/10 review of Season 2. She wrote:

"And then as always, there's the star of the show herself, Carrie Preston . Elsbeth's relentless positivity in another actor's hands would run the risk of being just this side of too much. But as portrayed by Preston, she is a ray of sunshine that continues to shine brightly in the first episode and will hopefully continue to do so in the rest of the season. With the premiere so brilliantly kicking things off, Elsbeth fans are sure to be in for a treat as the series airs this fall."

Elsbeth airs every Thursday night on CBS. You can stream Season 1 on Paramount+.

This is a developing story. Stay with Collider for the latest.