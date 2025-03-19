Billy Magnussen is on his way to give Carrie Preston a run for her money. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal that the Tony Award-nominated actor will be one of the last guest stars on the currently running second season of Elsbeth. His latest dip into television will see The Franchise alum step into the killer shoes of Roderick Bedford. Described to be just about as pretentious as his name, Roderick is a rich kid looking for a bit of an adrenaline rush when he decides to chase his itch for a thrill with a brutal and heartless kill. Magnussen adds his name to a star-studded lineup of guest performers that has previously included the likes of Nathan Lane (The Birdcage), Laurie Metcalf (Scream 2), Jane Krakowski (30 Rock) and more. Right now, it isn’t clear which episode Magnussen will be dropping by for, but no matter the case, audiences will have a bit to wait as the series doesn’t return for a few weeks.

Magnussen’s guest-starring role in the upcoming Elsbeth episode will serve as a consolation for fans of his latest series, The Franchise, which was recently canceled by HBO following just one season. But, we’re here to remind fans not to get too down in the dumps about the comedy series’ axing, as Magnussen will be all over screens in the approaching months. This year alone, the actor will star opposite Margot Robbie in Kogonada’s romantic fantasy flick, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and will also move into Disney territory thanks to his work in Dean Fleischer Camp’s highly-anticipated live-action Lilo & Stitch film. He’s also on deck as both the star and producer of John-Michael Powell’s indie film, Violent Ends, and to appear alongside Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington in the horse-racing comedy, Chariot. Essentially, there are a lot of chances to see Magnussen’s mug on screens again soon.

What’s Next For ‘Elsbeth’?