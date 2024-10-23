Rejoice Elsbeth fans, for even more Emmy-winning firepower has been added to the line-up of your favorite show. The police procedural is building a reputation for recruiting some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Following hot on the heels of the NYCC announcement that Season 2 will star Michael Emerson, in a role that will see him face off against his real-life wife, Carrie Preston, Variety has just reported that the sophomore season will feature even more A-list. Elsbeth has called up the services of Emmy Award winners Laurie Metcalf and Eric McCormack who will both feature in guest capacities in Season 2, which recently premiered on October 17.

Metcalf will appear first in the series in episode 9, where his character Regina Coburn is “the star of a police procedural who yearns for artistic fulfillment after playing a no-nonsense, hardened detective for two decades.” Regina will become the prime suspect for the murder of the showrunner of his long-running show after the showrunner is “brutally murdered in his office in what appears to be the act of a disgruntled fan,” according to the character details from CBS. Episode 10 will then see McCormack in the role of Tom Murphy, “the charismatic and charming founder of Heiwa Zen Center, an upscale holistic wellness retreat that caters to the one-percent.” It appears Tom will find himself on the wrong side of the law as he “takes matters into his own hands” after his wellness empire is threatened by a young man seeking revenge.

“We are incredibly lucky to continue our string of brilliant guest stars on ‘Elsbeth,'” said showrunner and executive producer Jon Tolins in a statement. “Everyone on the show works hard to make our set a welcoming place where great actors come to play. Apparently, word has gotten out and we couldn’t be happier.”

What Is 'Elsbeth' About?

For the uninitiated, Elsbeth is a police procedural show that was an instant hit after it premiered on CBS on February, 29, 20204. The show's titular character, Elsbeth Tascioni is a familiar name among TV audiences as she originally appeared in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Elsbeth is a clever but unorthodox attorney and the show follows her as she works with the NYPD to solve crimes associated with the high and mighty in New York. The series follows a "howcatchem" rather than the usual "whodunit" mystery where audiences are shown who the killer is before showing how the detectives unmask the criminal's identity. Despite adopting this unique approach, Elsbeth has brilliantly captured audiences as the narrative takes nothing away from the thrills expected of a procedural.

Along with Preston, Elsbeth stars Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce as Charles Wallace.