The current season of Elsbeth just got much more interesting. According to Deadline, Matthew Broderick has been cast in a guest role for an episode of the spinoff that will air at some point next year. Broderick will be joined by his son, James Wilkie. The upcoming episode of the second season of Elsbeth will mark the young man's first major acting role. Matthew Broderick will be seen as Lawrence Grey. The character is a wealthy man who helps teenagers to be accepted into major prep schools and universities despite their background. As long as the customers have the money, Grey will use his power and connections to get those kids the education they want.

James Wilkie Broderick will portray Carl. The character was described as a success trainer at Lawrence Grey's company. The entire mission of the business is to get wealthy teenagers into Ivy League schools, especially when that wouldn't be possible due to their grades and track record. Sam Hoffman will direct the upcoming episode of Elsbeth, which is supposed to start filming before the end of the year.

Elsbeth follows the titular character played by Carrie Preston. The unconventional lawyer eventually becomes a detective, in a procedural comedy that has been entertaining audiences from all over the world over the last couple of years. Elsbeth was created for television by Robert and Michelle King. The duo previously developed The Good Wife and The Good Fight, which eventually led to the creation of this series. Elsbeth hasn't been renewed for a third season yet. It remains to be seen if the viewership numbers for the second installment will be enough to convince the network to produce more episodes of the spinoff.

Matthew Broderick's Recent Projects

Close

Matthew Broderick is ready to change the landscape of Elsbeth once he's introduced as Lawrence Grey. But before he signed on to star in the successful spinoff, the actor kept himself busy with a wide variety of projects. Broderick was recently seen as a fictional version of himself in Only Murders in the Building. This iteration of the star wanted to work with Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), but the artistic partnership wasn't meant to be. Broderick was also seen as Richard Sackler in Painkiller, the Netflix drama miniseries based on the start of the opioid crisis. Matthew Broderick is ready to take over television once again thanks to his role in the second season of Elsbeth.

The second season of Elsbeth is currently airing on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.