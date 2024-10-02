October is turning out to be a really great month for Elsbeth fans! Not only is the police procedural series returning with its second season this month, but two new stars are also joining the upcoming installment. Per TV Insider, Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer and Scandal’s Dan Bucatinsky will guest star in Elsbeth’s first Christmas-themed episode, set to premiere later this year.

The Christmas episode of Elsbeth Season 2 will see Bayer and Bucatinsky’s characters running into each other, with the former set to play the killer of the week. Bayer will guest star as Deedee while Bucatinsky plays Kidder Hawes. In detail, Deedee has to act as the loyal and devoted wife who's all about Christmas so that she and her husband, Dick, can keep selling their Christmas goods and keep the image of holiday cheer going.

However, behind the scenes, Deedee is tired of the act; she’s fed up with playing a supporting role in her own marriage. When Dick puts off her request for a divorce, Deedee takes matters into her own hands, doing what she has to get the life she wants for herself. On the other hand, Bucatinsky's super agent character, Kidder, is also a branding expert for the Dashers’ Christmas empire. Kidder has clear-cut ideas about Deedee’s life as a Christmas widow.

Who Are 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Guest Stars?

In addition to Bayer and Bucatinsky, other guest stars in Elsbeth Season 2 include Nathan Lane, Daniel Davis, Vanessa Williams, Pamela Adlon, Rob Riggle, and Brittany O’Grady. Returning series regulars are Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson, while Aisha Tyler from Criminal Minds: Evolution will join as a director for one episode this season.

Elsbeth is neither Bayer nor Bucatinsky’s first rodeo when it comes to starring in a TV series. Bayer was most recently seen in Showtime’s I Love That For You, which she also co-created, wrote, and executive produced. She’s also known for her seven seasons on SNL, which earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination. Other productions associated with the icon include Barry, What We Do in the Shadows, I Think You Should Leave, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Will & Grace.

Similarly, Bucatinsky gained widespread recognition for starring in Scandal and The Comeback. He will next be seen in the Netflix Christmas movie Our Little Secret opposite Lindsay Lohan and Kristin Chenoweth. Besides portraying characters, the Emmy-winner is also an executive producer on 25 Words or Less, which is now in its sixth season, and a consulting producer on Hulu’s Mid-Century Modern.

Elsbeth Season 2 premieres on Thursday, October 17 on CBS at 10/9c. Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+.

Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Creator Michelle King, Robert King Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Seasons 1

