The Big Picture Elsbeth secures a permanent position at the NYPD, promising a brighter future for the titular hero.

Actress Carrie Preston hints at the potential appearance of Elsbeth's son Teddy in Season 2.

Elsbeth Season 2 premieres in the fall on CBS, with Season 1 available to stream on Paramount+.

Hit new CBS series Elsbeth wrapped up its first season in heartwarming fashion last night, with the titular attorney finally earning her just rewards. After a rocky episode in which Elsbeth's confidence is shaken and her ability to solve the Murder of the Week is shaken, it looks as if she may be packing her bags and heading off back to Chicago. However, Wagner (Wendell Pierce) has a last-minute change of heart, attending her fashion show and informing her that she's getting a permanent position at the NYPD, with a bigger office thrown in for good measure.

The horizon looks promising for our titular hero, with the streets of New York certainly a safer place with her around. According to an interview with TVLine, actress Carrie Preston delightfully agrees, suggesting that, although Elsbeth may miss her old life, the new career she has forged for herself is well worth her effort. Preston said:

"I’m sure she has friendships and colleagues and people that she misses. I’m sure she thinks of her life with even the characters from The Good Wife and The Good Fight. But for whatever reason, it was time for her to reinvent herself. She says in the pilot that she really wanted to start living her life for the truth and not defending questionable people. I think it was starting to get to her. I’m sure she has family and friends that she misses, but she’s so invigorated by this new life that that outweighs any of the sadness she might feel or homesickness."

Elsbeth's Son Might Make an Appearance in Season 2

After a stellar first outing, one that has already earned the series a remarkable 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, there are still some questions that remain unanswered, leaving the door neatly open for the upcoming second season. One such question surrounds the identity of Elsbeth's son, Teddy, with our hero often confiding in her colleagues about him, and a picture slowly being painted in the viewer's minds. To explore more of Elsbeth as a character, it might be an interesting choice to dive into her family life back in Chicago, with an appearance by Teddy likely to be warmly welcomed. Speaking of this possibility to TVLine, Preston said:

"We might. I don’t know. I, personally, think it’s fun to not. Columbo talked about his wife all the time and we never saw her, and it would be fun to leave the specificity of Teddy to the audience’s imagination. But if they find somebody that they think is wonderful and they want to write something great, I totally trust them and will be excited to meet him face-to-face. I certainly have an idea of who he is in my own mind, but I haven’t cast him."

Elsbeth Season 2 will arrive on CBS this fall, with all episodes of Season 1 available to stream right now on Paramount+.

Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Creator Michelle King, Robert King Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Creator(s) Michelle King , Robert King

