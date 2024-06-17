The Big Picture Elsbeth Season 2 will have double the episodes of the first season.

Season 2 of Elsbeth will delve further into the character's personal life to flesh her out.

Carrie Preston has some big dreams for who she wants to guest star on Season 2.

Elsbeth was a hit when it premiered, and that is thanks, in no small part, to Carrie Preston, who brings such unique intrigue to the character. CBS quickly renewed the show for a second season, which is currently in production. Deadline caught up with Preston at the Monte Carlo TV Festival, and she talked about all things Elsbeth Season 2. She revealed that the sophomore season will be bigger than its predecessor in more ways than one. Preston told Deadline that the show had been picked up for double the first season's episodes, making Season 2 20 episodes long. While the show will still stick to its successful format, the writers will shake things up to keep the audience on their toes. Preston talked about some surprises fans can expect, saying,

"It has an old-school structure, like Columbo. It’s comforting for people to show up already knowing who the killer is. People can just enjoy the ride and not be stressed. You’re going to be able to enjoy the structure of the how-done-it, but they’re going to mix that up, so don’t be thinking you know exactly what you’re going to get each time. They’re trying to make sure that there’s some freshness so that people don’t get too comfortable, and also, you know, this is Elsbeth, so there’s going to be some surprises.”

'Elsbeth' to Explore the Character's Personal Life In Season 2

There's nothing Elsbeth loves more than picking up a challenging case and diving into it. The first season featured several cases as Elsbeth unearthed hidden motivations. As a result, several guest stars, from Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Tim Gunn, appeared throughout the season. Preston revealed that Elsbeth Season 2 will explore Elsbeth's personal life to flesh out the character. "Even though we have always a case that we're on, we'll be learning more about her personal life. I think the writers will be even more willing to take a couple of moments in each episode to really breathe into Elsbeth's out-of-work life," she said.

High-profile guest stars have elevated the series and become somewhat of a fixture. Season 2 will feature more guest stars, and Preston is already looking forward to the next great performer she will share the screen with. In fact, she has an idea about who she would want to make a guest appearance. "Meryl Streep, if you're around, and you want to come and be on CBS, we'd love to have you," she said.

Elsbeth Season 2 premieres this fall on CBS. Catch on Paramount+

Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Creator Michelle King, Robert King Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Seasons 1 Creator(s) Michelle King , Robert King