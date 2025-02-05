Last month, Collider was able to exclusively reveal that this season of Elsbeth would feature an extra special guest star: Alan Ruck (Succession). Now, we are teaming up again with CBS in order to provide an exclusive sneak peek from the episode "Finance Bros," in which Ruck plays twin brothers who operate out of Wall Street. When one of the siblings is mysteriously murdered, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) enters the scene to investigate the reasons why someone would want to kill a millionaire. The new episode debuts on February 6.

In our sneak peek, Elsbeth has moved on from wellness centers and is now on one of the highest floors of a New York skyscraper with Kaya (Carra Patterson) to speak with the surviving Hepson brother. Bill is the one who got killed, and now Peter has to answer uncomfortable questions because his late brother was murdered right after he decided to give away his fortune. The scene makes it clear that Peter is not the friendliest person, and he's determined to demonstrate that even though they were twins, he and Bill were wildly different people.

This is what prompts Elsbeth to ramble about her time in law school, and her personal experience with a pair of twins she knew. At first, it seems like the investigator is just chattering to tell an anecdote. But then, she unexpectedly reaches a point that likely makes Peter a prime suspect. A donut cart guy might have seen him impersonate his brother before his death, and if that's the case... the wealthy business executive will have even more complicated questions to answer to the NYPD.

Elsbeth's Problems Are Far From Over

Aside from dealing with the case of the Hepson brothers in this episode, Elsbeth still has a lot on her plate. The Van Ness case is still ongoing, and this means that Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson) will be a threat hovering over the protagonist for as long as the case isn't solved. The new episode will also feature the return of Christian Borle (Prodigal Son) as Carter Schmidt. He was last seen at the beginning of Season 2 and is one of the few characters that have appeared both in Elsbeth and in The Good Wife.