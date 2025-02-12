Love is in the air at this time of year, and Cupid's arrow can strike any of us, at any moment, from anywhere. This is something that even happens to Elsbeth Tascioni, as the special Valentine's Day episode of Elsbeth on CBS is about to show us. To get us all in the mood for the big day, Collider is thrilled to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek of tomorrow night's episode — airing at 10 PM ET on CBS — featuring a Fantastic guest star joining Carrie Preston. The official logline of the episode is as follows:

"Sparks fly between Elsbeth and a handsome Scottish musician named Angus (Ioan Gruffudd) after he witnesses a murder through a video art installation linking Manhattan with his tiny seaside town. The two join forces to solve the case together from across the pond."

Our exclusive look at the episode is a unique kind of meet cute, as Angus — via video link — tries to help put together a police sketch with Elsbeth's assistance, but it soon becomes very clear that there's more than just a professional courtesy on each other's minds, as the canny police officer removes the artist and herself to allow Elsbeth and Angus a few moments. It's super cute, and Elsbeth deserves some fun!

Is 'Elsbeth' Worth Watching?

Elsbeth is always worth watching because Preston is a delight and a superstar whose magnetic presence and charisma allow her to steal every scene that she's in. Elsbeth's quirks and unique problem-solving abilities continue to make the series a must-watch and Collider’s Arezou Amin echoed this sentiment in her 8/10 review of Season 2, writing:

"When a series sets itself up with both time-sensitive stakes and premise, as it goes on, the challenge becomes about heightening those stakes enough to not feel contrived and to keep the audience invested in said premise. Elsbeth remains a ray of sunshine that continues to shine brightly in the first episode and will hopefully continue to do so in the rest of the season"

The special Valentine's episode of Elsbeth will premiere on Thursday, February 13 at 10 PM ET on CBS. Previous episodes can be streamed on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Elsbeth, and be sure to check out our exclusive sneak peek as love is in the air.