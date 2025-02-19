Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) is trading in legal briefs for fencing foils in this week’s episode of Elsbeth, and she’s about to meet her match in none other than Ferris Bueller’s Day Off legend Matthew Broderick. The Tony Award-winning actor makes his guest-starring debut alongside his son, James Wilkie Broderick, in what marks their first on-screen collaboration, in the newest episode titled "Foiled Again," which will air this Thursday, February 20, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+ the following day.

This week, we join Elsbeth as she begins investigating the highly suspicious death of a college admissions officer, and those investigations lead her directly into the office of Broderick’s Lawrence Grey — an elite educational consultant who promises Ivy League futures to the highest bidder, regardless of their kids’ qualifications. But as Elsbeth digs deeper, she and Detective Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson) begin to wonder if Grey’s business model includes more than just SAT prep, and if there are many more sinister dealings going on beneath the surface.

A Familiar Face Returns to Cause Some Trouble

Not only will Matthew Broderick and his son James Wilkie Broderick be sharing the screen for the first time, but Elsbeth’s case will also strike a personal chord, too. As she investigates Grey, it forces her to reexamine her own parenting skills, and in particular, how well she prepared Teddy for the real world. Meanwhile, Preston is joined by a familiar face again, as Person of Interest star, and, her husband, Michael Emerson reprises his role as the enigmatic Judge Milton Crawford, ensuring that Elsbeth’s week is filled with as much legal drama as it is Ivy League intrigue. Ooh, that rhymed, Elsbeth would love that!

Collider's Arezou Amin recently spoke to Preston about Season 2, and about the ever-growing presence of Judge Crawford in the series, casting a shadow and proving a threat to our hero, something Preston said would continue throughout the remaining episodes, as the stakes continue to grow:

"Judge Crawford is not going away. His power and his reach are pretty epic. He's definitely a formidable foe for Elsbeth, and we're going to continue to see the stakes ratchet up higher and higher for the rest of the season."

New episodes premiere on CBS on Thursdays, and stream the next day on Paramount+. Catch our sneak peek at the newest episode of Elsbeth above.