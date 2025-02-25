Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) has been eating the rich on a weekly basis on Season 2, and the next episode won't be any different. Titled "Tearjerker," the new installment of the series will feature an extra-special guest star: Jordana Brewster, who is best known for her role in the Fast & Furious franchise and, more recently, appeared in the new slasher movie Heart Eyes. Collider can exclusively unveil a sneak peek from the next episode of Elsbeth that shows the title character's first interaction with Brewster's character, Chloe.

In the episode, Chloe is a lifestyle consultant whose path crosses with Elsbeth's after the death of a real estate developer. Since Chloe was the last one to see the man alive, this means that Elsbeth has to get her tote bags and go to the top of another skyscraper to confront another rich person who plays innocent. As it happens most times in the series, if Chloe is guilty, we will know from the start, but we'll have to stick with Elsbeth to discover exactly how the crime was committed and what's being done to cover the tracks.

Brewster is another high-profile guest star that Elsbeth managed to lock in this season. Just last week, Matthew Broderick (Painkiller) guest starred and before him, we saw Ioan Gruffud (Fantastic Four), Alan Ruck (Succession), Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live), Vanessa Williams (Desperate Housewives), Nathan Lane (The Gilded Age) and Michael Emerson (Lost), who keeps coming back to torment his real-life wife Preston. This season will also see Mary Louise Parker (Mr. Mercedes), Alyssa Milano (Charmed), and Tracey Ullman (Black Doves) as guests.

'Elsbeth' Will Be Solving Cases Through 2026

This new episode of Elsbeth may feel extra special to fans since last week, CBS announced that the investigative series is officially renewed for Season 3, along with a slate of other hit TV shows from the network like Tracker, Fire Country, NCIS, Ghosts, and Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage. CBS is yet to confirm if the new season of Elsbeth will be as hefty as the current one, but considering that the show has been a consistent performer on Thursday nights, chances are that it will return for a full, 20-something-episode run in 2025-2026.

Should Elsbeth keep its fanbase, it could become as prolific as its sister series' The Good Wife and The Good Fight. The former ran for seven seasons also on CBS and was the one that introduced Elsbeth to the world. Back then, the character was a Chicago lawyer who was incredibly skilled at seeing singularities in cases that other lawyers failed to notice. This characteristic was brought on to her New York City outing, but now she's become an investigator who works directly with the police — and her past comes back to haunt her every once in a while.

CBS debuts the new episode of Elsbeth this Thursday. You can also stream the series on Paramount+. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.