It's time for Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) to enter the Big Apple's world of organized crime. Elsbeth Season 2 picks up this Thursday with a new episode titled "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant," which sees the titular defense attorney/investigator touring some of New York's famous crime scenes when one particular mafia slaying at a family eatery piques her interest. At the scene, she meets a fiery former mafia princess played by Charmed's Phoebe Halliwell herself, Alyssa Milano, with suspicions surrounding her that leave Elsbeth wanting to ask more questions. Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek at the episode showing her meeting with the suspect, once again with Detective Buzz Fleming (Daniel Oreskes) by her side as she begins tugging at the threads of this case.

In our exclusive sneak peek, Elsbeth and Fleming encounter Pupetta Del Ponte (Milano) in her restaurant and give her quite the scare. Her husband, Gene, was struck by a vehicle, and she fears that he'd succumbed to his injuries until the pair assure her he's still in surgery. Moreover, Fleming gives her the news that Gene was the target of a hit-and-run, not a horrific accident. The revelation seemingly vexes Pupetta, who claims there wasn't anyone who wished her beloved any harm, though Elsbeth noticed during the famous crime scenes tour that she and Gene had a concerning spat that raised a red flag. Pupetta's nervous response only deepens suspicions that she might be responsible in some way, despite her insistence that their fight is a normal married couple thing. That's not to say Elsbeth is entirely right in her line of questioning, though, as she mistakes the woman's son, Gene Jr., for her lover.

Unfortunately for Elsbeth, getting to the bottom of the case with Gene may be a bit trickier than she initially imagined. Person of Interest star Michael Emerson returns once again as Judge Crawford, and his ongoing feud with the sleuth will complicate her ability to investigate. Preston hyped him up last month as a powerful foe for Elsbeth, with a wide reach throughout the city that only becomes more threatening as Season 2 continues. After their last tangle in Episode 12, where the judge threatened her for helping acquit a woman he was trying for murder, he's poised to become a very active force in derailing her efforts. His involvement also teases something more sinister going on in this latest episode, which we'll just have to wait to see.

'Elsbeth' Season 2 Continues to Bring Talented Guests to New York

Milano hasn't been a regular on television in some time, last acting as a recurring presence on 2019's Insatiable. The Who's the Boss? alum has, however, appeared in a few films in recent memory, including 2023's Ema Horvath-led Who Are You People? and the 2022 bodily autonomy dark comedy-horror anthology Give Me an A. Her presence adds to what's been a packed season for Elsbeth, most recently including Fast & Furious franchise veteran Jordana Brewster as well as Matthew Broderick, Ioan Gruffud, Alan Ruck, Eric McCormack, Vanessa Bayer, Vanessa Williams, and Nathan Lane. With Season 3 now officially confirmed, the possibilities are endless for who could next run into the beloved The Good Wife character as her spin-off series continues to evolve.

Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 14 premieres on CBS on March 6 and arrives on Paramount+ the day after. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.