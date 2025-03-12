Things are getting supernatural — maybe — in the next episode of Elsbeth. The ever-perceptive Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) is used to seeing through cons and deceptions, but this time, the trickery might just have a paranormal edge. In Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 15, titled "I See … Murder." Tracey Ullman guest stars as Marilyn Gladwell, a professional psychic who inserts herself into a high-profile murder investigation. After the stepson of one of Marilyn’s wealthy clients is found dead in Central Park, she rushes to the station, offering seemingly supernatural insights into the crime. But is she truly gifted or just an expert manipulator?

In Collider’s exclusive sneak peek, Elsbeth gets a chilling introduction to Marilyn’s abilities. While the medium insists she uses no tricks, no earpieces, and no gimmicks, she somehow describes Elsbeth’s relationship with her late mother with unsettling accuracy. As she holds Elsbeth’s hands, she delivers a message that could only have come from one person — leaving Elsbeth visibly shaken. So, what’s the game here? Is Marilyn just a con artist who’s done her research, or is there something more going on? Either way, Elsbeth isn’t easily fooled, and this case is bound to take some unexpected turns.

Meanwhile, Kaya (Carra Patterson) continues making strides toward becoming a detective, an achievement that should be cause for celebration. However, with her potential promotion, her relationship with Elsbeth could change forever as a result. The two have tackled case after case together, but will Kaya’s next career step mean fewer team-ups in the future? For now, neither seems to be worrying about what’s ahead, but the countdown to change is quietly ticking away.

Is 'Elsbeth' Worth My Time?

You bet it is. Collider’s Arezou Amin gave the series an 8/10 review, hailing the blend of comedy and drama and describing Preston as a ray of sunshine:

"When a series sets itself up with both time-sensitive stakes and premise, as it goes on, the challenge becomes about heightening those stakes enough to not feel contrived and to keep the audience invested in said premise. Elsbeth remains a ray of sunshine that continues to shine brightly in the first episode and will hopefully continue to do so in the rest of the season."

Catch the episode Thursday at 10 PM ET/PT on CBS or stream it on Paramount+ after its broadcast