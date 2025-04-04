Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 16.

Less is more, as they say, but what happens when someone takes it as far as their relationship? That's what happens on this week's Elsbeth, which sees the famously maximalist Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) go head-to-head with minimalism consultant Freya Frostad (Mary-Louise Parker), after the latter's husband is found dead in their hot tub. The episode also forces everyone, not just Elsbeth, to take stock of everything they're holding onto in their lives, from belongings to relationships. It's an awful lot to consider all at once, but consider it we shall!

Mary-Louise Parker Declutters Her Marriage in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 16

The episode begins with Freya, her husband Axel (Will Swenson), and their partner Taylor (Jess Darrow) looking over their shared calendar, a large handwritten, magnetic number, which I guess makes for better TV than a Google Calendar. Freya is upset because, though the three of them are a throuple who makes time for a lot of one-on-one time as well, she feels left out, as the calendar skews heavily towards just Axel/Taylor. Taylor points out that Freya is always welcome to join them; as their time consists mostly of sitting in the hot tub, Freya declines, as said hot tub grosses her out. Taylor concedes the point and says they'll make more time for the three of them together, but Freya asks instead if she can spend time with Taylor one-on-one the next day, and Taylor agrees to that as well.

With the calendar resolved, Freya gives Taylor a gift from herself and Axel to celebrate six months of Taylor being a part of their relationship. The gift turns out to be a pretty storage box, though Freya tells Taylor that in order to keep the box, she needs to give up one of her possessions to maintain her "44 items." We'll learn shortly that Freya is a decluttering guru whose whole philosophy is about minimalism, and how a person only needs to keep 44 items, but looking around their house, I have to wonder if that extends to things like furniture as well? I count 44 items in that room alone, and surely they all have things like changes of clothes and underwear, right? Freya never goes into that, but as a person who both enjoys collecting, and also regularly declutters her space, I just have to wonder what the rules really are. That night, Axel and Taylor have their one-on-one time in the hot tub, where Axel gives her her real anniversary gift just from him: a gold pendant. And she didn't even have to give anything up for it. Unfortunately, this exchange does not go unmissed by Freya, who is furious. Whether because of the intimacy the two clearly share, or because Taylor now has 45 items, is unclear. With the other two asleep, she takes the pendant and a clump of Axel's hair and heads over to the hot tub.

The next night, Freya and Taylor are having their one-on-one night at a hotel. Taylor suggests they go out and do something, but Freya says they should stay in instead and wins over Taylor with the promise of sex. Back at home, Axel is in the hot tub by himself, which seems dangerous under the best of circumstances, but is even more dangerous when Freya clearly has it in for him. She monitors the tub's status using a phone app, just as Axel looks down and spots a clogged drain full of both his hair and the pendant. He tries to pull the clog free by diving underwater, but his hair gets sucked into the second drain. As soon as Freya gets the notification that both drains are clogged, she sets the little Sopa cleaner — a not-Roomba, if you will — to start its cleaning sequence, and it heads right for the cover switch on the hot tub and hits it, trapping Axel inside. Freya and Taylor return home the next day, looking for Axel, and Taylor notices something is wrong when Axel's phone is just left on the side table. She pops open the hot tub and is horrified to find him dead inside.

The police arrive shortly after, and with them comes Elsbeth, holding a large box of black and white cookies, ostensibly to give to Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson) for her first full case as detective that the two will be solving together. Unfortunately for her, the detective on the case is actually Detective Edwards (Micaela Diamond), who catches Elsbeth up on the case. Given that injury and death from suction-related injuries in a hot tub are not uncommon, Edwards suggests that the case is fairly cut and dry, and tells Elsbeth she's going to wrap it up. Despite Edwards' requests to the contrary, Elsbeth "does her thing" and goes over to speak to Freya and Taylor. Freya notes with horror that Elsbeth did not put shoe coverings on like everyone else, and that she's trailing crumbs on the floor, and it's telling that this has her more upset than the death of her husband. They tell Elsbeth who they are and how they knew Axel just as Edwards returns with the pendant and asks if either of them recognizes it. They both deny it for reasons of their own, which in itself is suspicious, but Freya derails the investigation by zeroing in on the fact that Elsbeth is carrying four tote bags. The idea of four bags of stuff is stressful enough for her that she offers to send Elsbeth a copy of her book to help her declutter. Elsbeth denies the offer, as she likes her things, but Freya can't let it go and tells her to start by getting rid of one bag before ushering Taylor away to grieve privately.

Elsbeth Has a Hard Time Letting Go in Season 2 Episode 16