A death that doesn't make sense, an enigmatic decluttering guru, and a case that’s far messier than it first appears — Elsbeth is diving into another head-scratching mystery, and Collider is thrilled to present an exclusive sneak peek at the latest episode of the hit CBS series. Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds, The West Wing) guest stars in "Hot Tub Crime Machine" — an episode name we would like to praise to the hilt — airing Thursday, April 3, at 10 PM ET/PT, as a woman whose mindset of always being tidy doesn’t quite match up with the chaos surrounding her husband's suspicious death.

When a man is found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hot tub, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) sets her sights on his widow, Freya — a high-profile decluttering guru played by Parker. But from the start, something ain't right with this case. Freya’s meticulously curated minimalist lifestyle and composed exterior don’t quite line up with her involvement in a “throuple” relationship — a rather spicy, modern twist. Elsbeth’s gut tells her there’s more lurking beneath Freya’s polished surface than just misplaced clutter. As always, the investigation unfolds with Elsbeth’s signature blend of offbeat charm and razor-sharp insight, gradually unraveling the layers of Freya’s carefully managed image. Is she simply a heartbroken spouse—or does she stand to benefit from her husband’s untimely end?

The official logline for Episode 15 is as follows:

After a man's suspicious death in a hot tub, Elsbeth consults his wife Freya (Mary-Louise Parker). a decluttering guru whose less-is-more philosophy and controlling personality appear at odds with her "throuple" relationship, on the CBS original series Elsbeth.

How Good Is 'Elsbeth'?

It's terrific. Carrie Preston’s superb performance always makes Elsbeth one of the most compelling detective series on television right now. Collider’s Arezou Amin echoed this in her 8/10 review, praising the show’s unique ability to balance the serious threats and high stakes with a lightness of touch.

"When a series sets itself up with both time-sensitive stakes and premise, as it goes on, the challenge becomes about heightening those stakes enough to not feel contrived and to keep the audience invested in said premise. Elsbeth remains a ray of sunshine that continues to shine brightly in the first episode and will hopefully continue to do so in the rest of the season."

The episode airs Thursday, April 3, at 10 PM ET/PT on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on demand the next day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers). Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Elsbeth, and check out our sneak peek in the player above.