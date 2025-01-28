Elsbeth fans needed to have a bit of patience while waiting six weeks until their favorite lawyer-turned-investigator returned from hiatus. But now the wait is over, and Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) is back with a slate of new crimes to solve while holding on to her tote bags and her lighting-fast thinking capacity to solve murders. In order to tease the new episode, Collider can exclusively reveal to you a sneak peek that introduces Eric McCormack's (Will & Grace) character to Elsbeth.

Titled "Unalive and Well," the episode takes Elsbeth and Kaya (Carra Patterson) to a holistic wellness center. The case is as intriguing as ever: a young man named Cole Campbell (Michael Hsu Rosen) is found dead inside his car after leaving the wellness center. So, naturally, Elsbeth has to check out the place herself and talk to everyone who saw the man for the last time before he was killed. One of these people is the charismatic founder of the center, Tom (McCormack).

At this point, we can all tell who is the main suspect to Elsbeth by the way she interacts with them. However, like many before him, Tom Murphy will try to sweet talk Elsbeth into believing he is innocent. He starts out by pointing out that there's a tension in her shoulders and unceremoniously removes her beloved tote bags. Then, he gets philosophical and asks why Elsbeth is carrying all that heavy load and why she is afraid of letting go. He tries to do the same with Bobby (Danny Mastrogiorgio) and Carra, but no luck there.

Elsbeth Still Has a Lot to Deal With

Despite the lighter environment at the wellness center, Elsbeth has some serious problems to deal with as soon as the show returns. Before the hiatus, her new archenemy Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson) managed to produce some damaging evidence that could potentially taint Elsbeth's past as a lawyer. When she was back in Chicago, Elsbeth allegedly hid documents to protect a client.

Even though her past is coming back to haunt her, showrunner Jonathan Tollins already told CinemaBlend that newcomers don't need to go back and rewatch The Good Wife or The Good Fight in order to understand the case, since this is a story that happened off-screen. The writer did reveal that "she's not going to rest" until she makes things right with Kaya and, most of all, with herself.

CBS debuts the winter return of Elsbeth this Thursday, January 30. You can also stream the series on Paramount+. Check out the sneak peek above.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Elsbeth Release Date February 29, 2024 Network CBS Directors Robert King, Ron Underwood Writers Michelle King, Robert King

watch on paramount+