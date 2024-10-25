Even though Elsbeth has just returned for Season 2, CBS is already teasing what's in store for future cases of the lawyer-turned-investigator. Last night, the title character (played by Carrie Preston) solved a pretty difficult case involving a space station simulation. Today, Collider is excited to reveal exclusive images from the upcoming fifth episode titled, "Elsbeth Flips the Bird." In the episode, which will see some high-profile guest stars, Elsbeth will take part in a game of poker with her co-workers and friends Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Kaya (Carra Patterson). The episode is set to air on November 14.

The images reveal that Elsbeth, Wagner, and Kaya are having a lot of fun at the poker table, but the question is: is this part of an investigation or are they just having a rare moment to let their hair down? Wagner and Carra certainly are wearing expressions that we're not used to seeing on their faces. Chances are that this will be a really fun segment of the episode, because fans are fully aware of Elsbeth's ability to bluff ever since day one — but what happens when she actually has to think about bluffing to win a game?

In the same episode, Elsbeth visits one of New York's hottest restaurants after a Kitchen staffer turns up dead. Last but not least, the images reveal some of the guest stars from the episode, which include Laura Benanti (Law & Order: SVU) returning as Nadine, Micaela Diamond (Grotesquerie) reprising her Season 1 role as Detective Edwards, and Emmy winner Pamela Adlon (Better Things). Read the episode's logline below.

"Elsbeth investigates the death of a kitchen staffer after his side hustle causes havoc in New York’s hottest restaurant and enrages one of America’s most revered chefs (Pamela Adlon)."

Something Is Coming For Elsbeth in Season 2

Elsbeth is just getting started with the new episodes. Fortunately for fans of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, CBS ordered 20 episodes for the second season of the fan-favorite character. One element that keeps fans engaged is that Elsbeth deviates a bit from other police procedurals by being a "how-done-it" rather than a whodunit. In pretty much every episode, viewers know who the killer or criminal is from the start, and part of the fun is watching Elsbeth piece the case together to be able to put the perpetrators behind bars.

In a recent conversation with Collider, Preston herself told Maggie Lovitt that coming back for more episodes was excellent news for Elsbeth because it means that series creators Robert and Michelle King will have a lot more room to explore the character's past. The actor also teased that something big is coming for Elsbeth this season:

"So, something is coming for Elsbeth from her past, and I think it's gonna shed some light, also, as to why she moved to New York and what happened with this thing from the past that made her feel like she needed to start fresh or run away."

CBS airs new episodes of Elsbeth on Thursdays. You can also stream the series on Paramount+.

Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Michelle King , Robert King Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

