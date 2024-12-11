Teddy's here! Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 6 ended with Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) getting a surprise from Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson) and Chief Wagner (Wendell Pierce) — the two of them arranged for Elsbeth's son Teddy (Ben Levi Ross) to visit her for Christmas, as she was facing the idea of spending her first New York Christmas all by herself. While Teddy might have only popped up for a minute at the end of the episode, this is not the last we're seeing of him, and Collider is excited to exclusively share a sneak peek of his next appearance.

The sneak peek, from Episode 7, "One Angry Woman," shows Elsbeth excitedly taking Teddy to work with her, to introduce him to the team. It looks like the crew at the precinct is just as excited as the audience is to finally meet him, and Teddy is excited too, even as he learns his mom has been sharing a little too much about him around the office. As happy as she is to have him visiting, Elsbeth explains she got a jury summons that overlaps with Teddy's visit, and tells him she'll get herself excused so they can spend some time together.

In a recent interview with Collider, Ross shared that his first day on set was not unlike Teddy's first day at the precinct, saying:

"I came in, and everyone on the set was sort of like, “We've been waiting for the Teddy reveal!” It was so sweet. It's truly the kindest, best people ever, actors and otherwise. And there is that scene in Episode 7 where I'm being pulled through the precinct, and I feel like that was what my actual day one was like meeting everyone."

What Is 'Elsbeth' Season 2 About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Elsbeth Season 2 continues to follow the title character as she works alongside the NYPD under a consent decree from the Department of Justice. While the CBS procedural retains the same "howcatchem" format as the first season, Season 2 brings with it some fascinating conflicts for our main cast, like Blanke being sent back to night school, and Lt. Connor (Daniel K. Isaac), a new arrival at the precinct, doing his best to make Elsbeth redundant. The subplot with the most intriguing implications, however, is one of Elsbeth's old cases from Chicago resurfacing in a high-profile way, calling everything about her new life into question, as she tries to turn over a new leaf.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on Elsbeth Season 2. Check out the exclusive sneak peek in the player above, and watch the full episode on December 12 on CBS, or stream it next day on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Your changes have been saved Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Creator(s) Michelle King , Robert King Writers Michelle King , Robert King Network CBS Directors Robert King , Ron Underwood Where To Watch Paramount Plus Expand

Watch on Paramount+