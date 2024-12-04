CBS's Elsbeth is bringing a twist of yuletide noir with its holiday-themed episode, “Gold, Frankincense and Murder,” which airs this Thursday night. The drama sees Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) guest-starring as DeeDee Dashers, one half of a celebrity power couple known for curating over-the-top Christmas experiences. But when her husband Dirk meets an untimely end in what initially seems like a freak accident, Carrie Preston’s razor-sharp investigator Elsbeth Tascioni suspects the festive façade may be hiding something far darker. Collider is delighted to present an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, which features the first scene involving Bayer and her fellow guest star Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) who is also guest-starring as Kidder Hawes, the ambitious agent behind the Dashers’ empire, but as Elsbeth explores more into this bizarre course of events, secrets begin to unravel like really badly wrapped gifts, that make you realise you should have asked your mom to help, and she's faced with a new challenge.

Should I Check Out 'Elsbeth'?

Absolutely you should, especially if you're a big fan of The Good Wife and The Good Fight. If you like those, it's hard to imagine you won't get a kick out of seeing more of Elsbeth Tascioni. While the series is more of a broad comedy than its predecessors, as well as a more procedural series, Elsbeth's quirky behavior continues to make the series a must watch and Collider’s Arezou Amin echoed this sentiment in her 8/10 review of Season 2, writing:

"And then as always, there's the star of the show herself, Carrie Preston . Elsbeth's relentless positivity in another actor's hands would run the risk of being just this side of too much. But as portrayed by Preston, she is a ray of sunshine that continues to shine brightly in the first episode and will hopefully continue to do so in the rest of the season. With the premiere so brilliantly kicking things off, Elsbeth fans are sure to be in for a treat as the series airs this fall."

The next episode of Elsbeth premieres on CBS on Thursday, December 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The episode will be available for streaming on Paramount+ afterwards, where you can also stream Season 1 in its entirety right now.

Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Writers Michelle King , Robert King

