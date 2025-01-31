Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 9.
Summary
- Collider's Arezou Amin speaks with Elsbeth showrunner Jonathan Tolins for the Season 2 midseason premiere.
- In the episode, Elsbeth, played by Carrie Preston, faces challenges from both the Van Ness case and Judge Crawford, needing help from friends.
- During this interview, Tolins discusses that revelation about Michael Emerson's Judge Milton Crawford and what this will mean going forward.
Things got holistic on the Elsbeth Season 2 midseason premiere, with Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) visiting a wellness center run by Tom (Eric McCormack), a man harboring a secret he really doesn't want Elsbeth finding out about, to investigate the strange death of a young man found by the side of the freeway. Elsewhere, Elsbeth being named among the lawyers involved in the Van Ness divorce case causes a rift in her friendship with Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson) as the two figure out how to move forward from here.
Collider had the chance to speak with Elsbeth showrunner Jonathan Tolins via email about the midseason premiere, the revelation that Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson) is behind Elsbeth's troubles at work and with Kaya, and what it means for the character going forward. Read the full interview below:
How Will Elsbeth and Kaya's Friendship Be Affected by This Big Revelation?The fallout from this revelation leads to this new tension between Elsbeth and Kaya. Can you talk about rocking the foundations of one of the show’s most stable friendships?
The Back Half of 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Will Be More EmotionalWith the back half of the season starting now, is there anything you can tease about the episodes coming up? Maybe something that you’ve been excited to see on-screen?
Michael Emerson Is Leaving the Pleasantries to His Real Life Wife in New ‘Elsbeth’ Season 2 Sneak Peek [Exclusive]
And he'll stick around for a while.
The first nine episodes of Elsbeth Season 2 are out now. New episodes premiere on CBS on Thursdays and stream next day on Paramount+.
Elsbeth
- Release Date
- February 29, 2024
- Network
- CBS
- Directors
- Robert King, Ron Underwood
- Writers
- Michelle King, Robert King
Cast
-
-
Fredric Lehne
-
Danny Mastrogiorgio
-
Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD.
- Creator(s)
- Michelle King, Robert King
- Where To Watch
- Paramount Plus
Your comment has not been saved