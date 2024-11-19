Elsbeth is getting into the festive spirit come December 5 at 10 PM on CBS with a bit of Yuletide crime solving, and Carrie Preston might get a case to crack in her stocking from Santa. In the episode, delightfully titled "Gold, Frankincense and Murder", celebrity Christmas curators DeeDee (played by SNL alum Vanessa Bayer) and Dirk Dashers find their festive plans derailed when Dirk dies in a freak accident. Suspicious of foul play, Elsbeth begins to suspect Dirk’s wife might be behind the murder. Meanwhile, Elsbeth gets an unexpected holiday surprise from Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Kaya (Carra Patterson).

The second season has already ramped up its star power so far, and there's even more big names on the horizon following the announcement that Sullivan Jones (Interior Chinatown, Big George Foreman), Ioan Gruffudd (Titanic, Fantastic Four), and Alan Ruck (Succession, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) would be boarding the series in a mixture of recurring and guest roles across the season. But perhaps the most intriguing name to board is Michael Emerson (Lost, Person of Interest). Taking on the recurring role of Judge Milton Crawford, Emerson will be foil to Elsbeth Tascioni, portrayed by his real-life wife, Carrie Preston. Emerson will make his Elsbeth debut in the December 12 episode, which is one to look out for.

How Good is 'Elsbeth'?

If you’re a fan of The Good Wife and The Good Fight—and really, who isn’t?—it’s hard to imagine you wouldn’t enjoy this series. While Elsbeth shifts away from the legal thriller/drama tone of its predecessors in favor of a more "case of the week" structure, the quirky charm of Elsbeth Tascioni is reason enough to keep fans hooked. Collider’s Arezou Amin echoed this sentiment in her 8/10 review of Season 2, writing:

"And then as always, there's the star of the show herself, Carrie Preston . Elsbeth's relentless positivity in another actor's hands would run the risk of being just this side of too much. But as portrayed by Preston, she is a ray of sunshine that continues to shine brightly in the first episode and will hopefully continue to do so in the rest of the season. With the premiere so brilliantly kicking things off, Elsbeth fans are sure to be in for a treat as the series airs this fall."

Elsbeth airs every Thursday night on CBS. The Festive special will air on December 5. You can stream Season 1 on Paramount+ now.

Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Writers Michelle King , Robert King Network CBS Expand

