Elsbeth is truly saving the best for last as, after a season filled to the gills with incredible guest talent, the finale has what it takes to blow audiences’ socks off. Today, the lineup has been announced for the final episode of Season 2, and it’s quite a doozy. Included in the listing are Stephen Moyer (True Blood), Retta (Parks and Recreation), Gina Gershon (Bound), Elizabeth Lail (Five Nights at Freddy’s), Arian Moayed (You Hurt My Feelings), Alyssa Milano (Charmed), André De Shields (The Wiz), Ethan Slater (Wicked) and Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds). For those following along, yes, you have seen all these characters before, meaning Carrie Preston’s titular attorney already has a background relationship with each of them.

From a former mafia princess to a theater director, Elsbeth (Preston) will certainly have her hands full in the season finale, cheekily titled “Ramen Holiday.” Although details are a bit sparse, we know that a murder will occur and that all of these previous players will once again find themselves under the watchful eye of the wise and witty consultant detective. In a statement released alongside the lengthy guest list, showrunner and executive producer, Jonathan Tolins said,

“We have always tried to make 'Elsbeth' a place for the best actors to come and play. We must be doing something right since so many of our special guest stars managed to clear their schedules and join us again. We couldn’t be more excited for this wild reunion between Elsbeth and some of her favorite suspects.”

When Does the Season 2 Finale Air?

The finale of Elsbeth’s second season is still a bit away, set for May 8. But don’t worry, time always moves faster than you’re expecting, although, with a guest cast like this one, it will be hard to wait. In the meantime, fans are forced to take a little break from the weekly procedural, as the next installment, titled “Hot Tub Crime Machine,” won’t arrive until April 3. Along with today’s exciting rollout of pop-in stars, Collider exclusively announced the arrival of Game Night and The Franchise’s Billy Magnussen, who will appear in one of the final episodes. Plus, the wait for the finale will just give audiences a chance to do a rewatch and refresh their memories of all the unique personalities who will cross paths with Elsbeth in the season’s exciting — and likely explosive — conclusion.

Elsbeth is streaming on Paramount+.