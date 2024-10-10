CBS' latest original hit series, Elsbeth, will return on October 17 for its second season, and to mark the occasion, Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal some first-look sneak peeks at the October 31 episode, entitled "Devil's Night". In our first look photos, fans can get a glimpse at Brittany O'Grady's guest role in the series which, of course, stars Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, a sharp yet unconventional attorney who teams up with the NYPD to solve high-society crimes in New York. Her unique perspective and unorthodox methods make her an important cog in taking down the city’s most affluent criminals.

O'Grady stars as Mac, a former child star turned wild partygoer, who wakes up after a chaotic Halloween night with no memory of the evening’s events. As she pieces together her whereabouts, she becomes terrified that she may have committed a murder. Elsbeth (Preston) and her team dive into the mystery, retracing Mac’s steps to uncover the truth about what really happened during her Halloween escapades. Meanwhile, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) grapples with the challenge of boosting low morale at the precinct amidst the chaos.

Showrunners Robert and Michelle King, known for their work on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, continue to bring their trademark flair, style, and creativity to Elsbeth. Their ability to mix humor, drama, and suspense has been a really pivotal factor in the show's success and critical acclaim, while their ability to continue to script truly compelling stories based around fascinating legal cases hasn't diminished over the years.

What Do We Know About Elsbeth Tascioni?

Elsbeth is a quirky and brilliant attorney known for her unusual approach and unique perspective on handling cases. Originally a guest star on The Good Wife, brought in to assist Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) on a legal matter, Elsbeth quickly became immensely popular for her eccentric behavior, exceptional legal acumen, and an uncanny knack to make unexpected connections that help her solve complicated cases. Her character's popularity led to a recurring role in the spin-off The Good Fight.

Elsbeth is set to return to CBS on Thursday, October 17, at 10 PM ET, with Brittany O'Grady appearing in the October 31 episode. Previous episodes of Elsbeth are available to stream on Paramount+.

