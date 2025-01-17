February 14, a.k.a. Valentine’s Day, is still weeks away, but Elsbeth fans might as well get in the spirit, given the newly released images from the upcoming love-themed episode. The procedural’s second season resumes later this month, but its Valentine’s Day episode airs on February 13 and will see the title character finally find a potential beau in guest star Ioan Gruffudd. Thanks to TVLine, we have an exclusive first look at the episode, including the duo’s chemistry, which fans naturally hope will have a happy ending.

Titled “Tiny Town” and directed by co-creator/executive producer Robert King, the Valentine’s Day episode will see “sparks fly between Elsbeth and a handsome Scottish musician named Angus (Gruffudd) after he witnesses a murder through a video art installation linking Manhattan with his tiny seaside town. The two join forces to solve the case together from across the pond,” according to the official synopsis.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time this season that there has been chemistry between Elsbeth and someone while investigating a murder, as it once happened in an early episode. At the time, fire marshal Jake flirted with the attorney as they looked into what went wrong during a space training simulation. Unfortunately, she ignored his advances, explaining to her friend Kaya that firefighters were attracted to her because of her red hair.

Elsbeth Finally Has A Charming Love Interest