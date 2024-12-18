Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) has given up her entire life in Chicago to move to the Big Apple. In Season 1 of Elsbeth, she worked to find her place alongside the New York Police Department detectives (while discovering that she's actually pretty darn good at solving cases). Now, in Season 2, Elsbeth is continuing to use her astute mind and her unique perspective to put away tons of criminals. But it's not just her crime-solving skills that are admirable; Elsbeth is also extremely gifted at connecting with others in a really genuine way. However, in the latest episode, "One Angry Woman," Elsbeth inserts herself into the case, which results in her making a serious enemy.

Elsbeth Has Crossed Paths With a Dangerous Foe in Season 2

The beginning of the episode shows a man named Andrew Mertens (Quincy Dunn-Baker) getting murdered with a baseball bat. At first, he pleads for his life (saying he wouldn't ever reveal a secret they share), but the man kills him anyway. Andrew's girlfriend, Delia Kirby (Meredith Holzman), is charged with his murder since she was found next to Andrew's body at the crime scene. As luck would have it, Elsbeth gets assigned to the case (but as a juror!). And the judge presiding over the case, Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson, Preston's real-life husband), turns out to be the murderer from the first scene. Elsbeth quickly realizes that the honorable judge isn't so honorable when he sides with the prosecution on nearly every ruling (even though she can't quite put her finger on why he wouldn't be impartial). With a little assistance from Elsbeth, the trial eventually ends in an acquittal for the innocent Delia.

Elsbeth's meddling in the case means she's now made a dangerous adversary for herself. At the end of the episode, Judge Crawford approaches Elsbeth and mentions that he's researched her (and knows what kind of unsavory clients she got out of trouble back in Chicago). He refers back to the murder trial, saying Andrew was a "perverted disco lover" who didn't end up getting justice, and then walks away. But the threat is implied; he has already looked into Elsbeth, which indicates that he's invested enough to give her a covert threat that she's being watched. However, when he refers to Andrew, it also gives Elsbeth a clue to Judge Crawford being the actual killer (how else would he have known that Andrew loved disco music?). Judge Crawford's conversation with Elsbeth is a veiled warning that she needs to tread carefully (and stay out of his business).

Elsbeth Will Need to Watch Her Back Moving Forward

Now that Elsbeth suspects Judge Crawford of the murder, there's no way she's going to just let the issue go. But she has also created a new opponent for herself who has already proven to be deadly. It's possible that Judge Crawford could try to take Elsbeth out, just like he did with Andrew. Whatever secret he's trying to keep hidden was worth it to risk everything (which means he probably wouldn't be opposed to killing again). It's even more likely though that he'll just use his influence as a judge and his powerful connections (like his senator uncle) to make Elsbeth's life miserable. He could meddle in her investigations or make complaints to her bosses, which include both Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and the DOJ. Or Judge Crawford could just try to dim Elsbeth's light by making her more ineffective at her job (which is what gives Elsbeth purpose). Will a resourceful antagonist like Judge Crawford shake Elsbeth's confidence enough to interfere with her work?

Of course, it's likely that Elsbeth will end up solving the case eventually, because she always gets her man, no matter what. When she spots injustice, she'll stop at nothing to root out and nab the bad guy. But that doesn't mean that she hasn't just made a powerful enemy in Judge Crawford that could upend her world a bit in future episodes. Preston noted in a recent Collider interview that Crawford is "a worthy opponent, and it's going to be a little cat and mouse for a while. But don't count her out. Even though she's not a blue-blood, good old boy network member like Judge Crawford, she has the smarts and savvy to stay on his trail." Elsbeth should just remember to watch her back, and to prepare to fight (tote bags in hand). With 20 episodes total in Season 2, Elsbeth will have plenty of time to nail Judge Crawford, and, as long as she's careful, she'll be able to continue to carve out a fulfilling life for herself in NYC going forward.

