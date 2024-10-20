Fans of Elsbeth are in for a treat as Emmy Award winner Michael Emerson is joining the cast of the hit The Good Wife spin-off on CBS in a guest role. The announcement was made during the Elsbeth panel at New York Comic Con, where Emerson himself revealed that he would be taking on the role of Judge Milton Crawford, a haughty and soft-spoken figure from an old New England family of public servants. That does not sound like the kind of person that our heroine would normally enjoy. His recurring character will be a foil to Elsbeth Tascioni, portrayed by his real-life wife, Carrie Preston. That's cute! Emerson’s character is expected to make his first appearance on Thursday, December 12, in an episode that will air live on CBS and then be available to stream on Paramount+.

The Elsbeth panel, which took place in front of an audience full of diehard fans of the series, featured co-creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King, alongside showrunner Jonathan Tolins and cast members Preston and Wendell Pierce. The group then offered fans a sneak peek of the upcoming Halloween episode, and the announcement of Emerson’s involvement definitely added a buzz to proceedings, while Laura Benanti, who has guest-starred on the series, moderated the discussion. When Collider's Carly Lane asked Emerson earlier this year what kind of character he'd like to play if he ever appeared on Elsbeth his only condition was: "Obviously, I can't play the villain — it's too on the nose."

Emerson is definitely no stranger to TV audiences and has been acclaimed for his work too, having won two Emmys for his performances in The Practice and Lost. Most recently, he starred as Leland Townsend in Evil, which recently concluded its fourth and final season on Paramount+. Emerson has also appeared in shows like Person of Interest and The Name of the Rose so his CV is more than strong enough, plus, his personal connection to Carrie Preston should make this a must-watch.

What Is 'Elsbeth' About?

Elsbeth, based on the character that originally appeared in The Good Wife and The Good Fight, follows the brilliant but unorthodox attorney Elsbeth Tascioni, as she works alongside the NYPD to tackle New York’s high-society murderers. Season 2 is set to bring more twists and turns, as mistakes from the past come back to haunt Elsbeth and her colleagues, Captain Wagner (Pierce) and Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

Emerson will make his debut on Elsbeth on December 12, airing on CBS. Be sure to check in and enjoy the ride! Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all your favorite series and movies and more news out of NYCC.

Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Creator Michelle King, Robert King Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Creator(s) Michelle King , Robert King Expand

