Elsbeth returns at the end of this month, and the winter premiere guest star has been revealed. TV Insider reports that Eric McCormack will appear in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 9, “Unalive and Well,” where he plays Tom Murphey, the shady founder of a wellness center, according to the official logline below. The episode airs on Thursday, January 30, at 10 p.m. ET after the midseason premiere of freshman drama Matlock.

“When a young man is found dead in his car, Elsbeth visits the holistic wellness center he’d just left, and begins to suspect its charismatic founder.”

The images show Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) already at the wellness center, where the leader takes center stage. In one image, he addresses his participants while they’re dressed in cult-like attire. In another, Elsbeth tries to get into the program as she channels her inner Zen but can’t concentrate. The third image shows Elsbeth, Officer Blanke (Cara Patterson), and Detective Smullen (Danny Mastrogiorgio) discussing something with Murphey, but he gets too handsy with Elsbeth and can’t quite seem to notice how uncomfortable he makes her. It’s unclear what his deal is, but whatever it is, it leads to the death of a young man.

‘Elsbeth’s Season 2 Major Arc Accelerates in the Second Half

“Unalive and Well” comes on the heels of a major exposé by Elsbeth’s new nemesis, Judge Crawford (Michael Emerson). Elsbeth is named in a divorce scandal, which will up her world and hopefully keep her distracted if Judge Crawford has his way. The show also revisits Chicago and why Elsbeth wanted to leave quickly, being adamant about staying in New York. Showrunner Jonathan Tolins teased the second half to TV Insider, saying,

“We’re finally filling in the full extent of what happened in Chicago. Elsbeth, her reputation will be jeopardized as will her friendship with Kaya (Carra Patterson). And so she’s going to be driven to make things right. And I think that’s because she’s such an empathetic person and just hates the idea of having been a party to the victimization of an innocent person in Chicago. She’s not going to rest until she makes things right.”

Tolins said the Van Ness divorce scandal is “going to be tough.” But Elsbeth has formed some wonderful relationships with Officer Blanke and Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), relationships that will be instrumental in making things right. “Fortunately, we’re now at a point where the people she works with regularly know her and love her, ’cause it’s impossible not to love her after a certain point. They’re going to be helpful to try to figure a way out of this,” he said.

Tune in to CBS on Thursday, January 30, to catch the midseason premiere of Elsbeth. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

