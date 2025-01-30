After taking a break of over a month, Elsbeth Season 2 will return tonight with the “Unalive and Well” episode, in which the eponymous character will look into the case of a young man found dead in his car after leaving a holistic wellness center. Elsbeth will visit this establishment and begin to suspect its charismatic founder, Tom Murphey, portrayed by Eric McCormack, who guest stars in the episode.

Amid her investigation, Elsbeth will also get some much-needed and unexpected care after a tough few days at work, especially considering the Van Ness divorce scandal that made her flee Chicago for New York at the beginning of the show. The entire truth about what transpired will come out in “Unalive and Well,” which also features the “most emotional scene,” according to showrunner Jonathan Tolins. Teasing what’s ahead for Carrie Preston’s character in the ninth episode of Season 2, Tolins said to TV Insider:

“She checks into the wellness center partly to get away from the scandal because it just gives her a chance to not be in people’s faces at the precinct. And also, she ends up paired with a journey partner, played by Marcia Debonis, who is one of my favorite actresses, and who is so open and emotionally available that she becomes the perfect person for Elsbeth to talk to and unburden herself and really reveal what happened in Chicago. I think people are going to really like that.”

Elsbeth Will Investigate Her Feelings More Deeply

Image via CBS

Elsbeth is about to be the most candid she has ever been as she opens up about Chicago without holding anything back. We also have Marcia there to help her on her journey, which viewers will witness in a campfire scene at the retreat. Sharing details about the episode, the show’s EP mentioned Leah Nanako Winkler as the scribe who wrote it “beautifully” and Nancy Hower as director before adding:

“It is one of the most emotional scenes we’ve ever done, if not the most emotional scene we’ve ever done. It is so beautiful. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

As for how much emotion viewers can expect from the title character in the episode, the showrunner divulged that we will “get to hear the pain and the anger that Elsbeth had about what happened in Chicago, which is the reason she left her whole life; she left the law and decided to move to New York and take this job working with the police.”

Elsbeth Season 2 returns tonight on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for future news about the procedural.