One of the advantages of a series getting a super-sized season is that writers get a lot of wiggle room to play around with storylines and reveal a lot more about their characters. In Season 2, Elsbeth will put out 20 episodes, and during an interview at NYCC, series star Carrie Preston told Collider how that impacts the storylines of the season.

Stopping by the Collider Interview Studio, Preston went straight to the point with Maggie Lovitt and revealed the kind of stories that we'll see for the main cast of the procedural series. She also touched on a particular event that fans may or may not have thought about — the reason why Elsbeth decided to upend a well-established life and career in Chicago (as we saw in The Good Wife and in The Good Fight) to head to New York to start over:

"One of the things we're exploring across the board is things from the characters’ pasts are coming back to haunt them or confront them. They're having to contend with. So, something is coming for Elsbeth from her past, and I think it's gonna shed some light, also, as to why she moved to New York and what happened with this thing from the past that made her feel like she needed to start fresh or run away. We're going to learn more about that as we go along."

Elsbeth's Son Is Finally Being Revealed

Preston also celebrated the fact that exploring more of Elsbeth's private life means that a character that was only briefly mentioned in The Good Wife is finally taking shape: Elsbeth's son Teddy. Preston commented that she learns "a little bit about Teddy" in every episode, and added that in this season we'll get to see several sides to Elsbeth Tascioni that we've never had the opportunity to see before. She said:

"Having a show like this gives us an opportunity to really delve into her relationships — what is Elsbeth like as a mother? What is Elsbeth like as a friend? So, yeah, you'll learn more about Teddy. For sure."

Elsbeth has just returned to Thursday nights on CBS, and guest stars this season include Nathan Lane (The Gilded Age), Michael Emerson (Evil), Daniel Davis (The Nanny), Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty), Rob Riggle (Bromates), Brittany O'Grady (The White Lotus), Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live), Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) and Jenn Lyon (Dead Boy Detectives).

You can stream Elsbeth on Paramount+ and stay tuned at Collider for more news out of NYCC.

