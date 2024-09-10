Next month, the fan favorite spin-off series Elsbeth is returning for Season 2—a lot earlier than fans expected—and the time is right for CBS to start teasing fans with the new adventures of the title character (once again played by Carrie Preston). Collider is thrilled to exclusively share the new Season 2 poster, which perfectly translates the spirit of Elsbeth in a single image. The procedural show returns on October 17, and you can check out the poster in this article.

The poster features Elsbeth with the amazed expression she never gets tired of wearing, because the character is constantly impressed by new discoveries. At the same time, she never lets go of her several multicolored bags, and it's easy to see that she's more than ready to take on new cases with the NYPD. The poster becomes funnier when you realize that Elsbeth is standing on the hood of a cop car, and fellow detectives Kaya (Carra Paterson) and Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) are inside it, looking at the woman and wondering what the heck is going on inside her mind—something that has happened ever since Elsbeth was first introduced on The Good Wife.

Season 2 of Elsbeth will be a treat from CBS to fans of the series: This time, the network ordered 20 episodes, twice as many as in Season 1. This means that we'll see a lot more from Elsbeth and the intriguing cases that she loves to figure out so much. Once again, the series will play up the "how-done-it" aspect instead of the traditional "whodunit," meaning that in several cases the audience will already know who the killer is from the get-go.

Elsbeth Season 2 Will Dig Deeper

More episodes will also provide room for fans to get to know more about Elsbeth's personal life, as Preston revealed in an interview back in June. Considering the character's peculiar behavior, it will be interesting to find out more about her roots and the events that made her such a pro in both the legal and investigative worlds. When she was a secondary character in The Good Wife, fans got to see an episode in which we were able to glimpse inside Elsbeth's brain, and it was a pretty wild ride.

A bigger episode count also means that we'll see a lot more guest stars this season, but CBS is yet to unveil the names that we can expect to see in Season 2. In the first season, some of the guests included Retta (Parks & Recreation), Stephen Moyer (True Blood), Linda Lavin (Santa Clarita Diet), Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Keegan-Michael Key (Abbott Elementary) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family).

CBS debuts Season 2 of Elsbeth on October 17. You can stream season 1 on Paramount+.

Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Main Genre Crime Creator(s) Michelle King , Robert King

