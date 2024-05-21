The Big Picture Elsbeth returns for Season 2 this fall, solving new cases with her unique skills alongside the NYPD.

The Season 1 finale airs on March 23, with Elsbeth tackling a murder mystery in the fashion world.

The Good Wife spin-off stars Carrie Preston.

Elsbeth Tascioni will be back to solving new cases when Elsbeth returns for a second season. CBS renewed the hit comedy-drama before the first finished airing. Series star Carrie Preston revealed on X that production for the second season is set to commence in July with a fall premiere date in mind. The Season 1 finale is set to air on March 23. In the episode titled "A Fitting Finale," Elsbeth tries to solve the murder of a famed fashion designer while the logline (below) teases trouble for her when the precinct begins to question her motives. Laura Benanti and André De Shields will guest star as leading model Nadine Clay and fashion designer Matteo Hart respectively, while Tim Gunn makes a cameo appearance as himself.

"When an unlikable fashion photographer is murdered in the middle of a fashion show, Elsbeth and the team suspect the killer to be either the photographer’s college ex – and leading model of the show, Nadine – or her jealous husband. Meanwhile, Elsbeth’s role at the precinct is thrown into question."

In Elsbeth, Preston reprises her role that originated in The Good Wife as the titular character. Elsbeth arrives in New York on an assignment to look into the NYPD, especially Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce). However, Elsbeth's unique characteristics make her a valuable investigator when she helps the NYPD solve murders by unearthing clues everyone else missed. She works alongside Officer Kaya Blanke Cara Patterson, who is an adamant rule follower, but she grows to like Elsbeth's methods. The series is executive produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, and Liz Glotzer with Tolins serving as showrunner.

'Elsbeth' Is a Success For CBS

The show was the second most-watched new series on the network, beaten by Tracker. CBS handed out a renewal fairly quickly, with Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, praising the show, saying,

“Elsbeth has charmed audiences with its singular blend of delightful humor, distinctive ‘how-done-it’ storytelling, and the inventive, brilliant quirkiness of Elsbeth Tascioni. Executive producers Robert and Michelle King have a stellar track record for creating critically acclaimed series full of unforgettable characters and, alongside showrunner Jonathan Tolins and his writing team, have developed an incredibly entertaining and engrossing New York City-centric world for the show to explore. We are grateful to the uniquely talented cast, led by Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson, for bringing these wonderful characters to life in the company of a world-class roster of weekly guest stars.”

According to Nielsen, Elsbeth averages 7 million live viewers. The number rises to 11 million when streaming is factored in the Live+35 multiplatform viewership. The show currently stands at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Elsbeth Season 2 premieres this fall. Catch the season finale this Thursday at 10 PM ET on CBS. Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S.

