Elsbeth has acclimated to New York, and the endless supply of murder cases makes the city even more alluring. In Season 2, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) can almost call herself a New Yorker, but her past in Chicago does not remain in the past. Meanwhile, the precinct gets a new lieutenant when the team goes against the powerful, disillusioned New York elite. CBS has released a trailer (via Deadline) for the upcoming season that finds Elsbeth solving even more cases as several actors guest star in the anticipated season.

The trailer begins with Elsbeth lamenting how scarce the cases have become. She's now getting along better with Officer Blanke, and a police siren is good in this case. The trailer features a montage of several cases as Elsbeth glides quietly around crime scenes, sometimes surprising people who didn't hear her coming. The second season features a deeper dive into New York culture as Elsbeth dons incredibly fashionable attire. It investigates murders in uniquely New York places like fancy penthouses and theaters. The trailer teases more suspects, criminals, and opponents, but one thing they couldn't anticipate is Elsbeth's instincts.

'Elsbeth' Adds New Stars For Season 2

Pamela Adlon guest stars as Chef Veev, a revered American chef whose anger issues don't subside despite attending anger management training. She owns New York's hottest restaurant, whose future is at risk due to staff members' antics, and they lose a major deal. Vanessa Williams plays Roselyn, a jewelry fanatic who takes her obsession to the next level. As a VIP member of an exclusive jewelry store on Fifth Avenue, she learns that her fortune is no longer and decides to rob the store. She plans a heist with some fellow VIPs, but when one of the recruits turns on her, she decides they must be dealt with as nothing is standing in her way.

Rob Riggle plays Neal Dorsey, a billionaire who doesn't get all the trappings, since other billionaires don't consider him cool enough. He made his wealth in paint manufacturing. His grudge against another billionaire takes a dark turn when the other billionaire dies in a freak accident. Brittany O'Grady plays Mackenzie "Mac" Andrews, "a former child star and current party girl plagued by scandals in the tabloids and online." She's working on closing a deal that may save her career, but when she wakes up on Halloween after a wild night, she wonders: Did I kill someone last night?

Nathan Lane is also featured in the trailer as a theater enthusiast who scores the best seat tickets but the other goer in front of him can't seem to find his manners. He ruins the whole experience and drives Lane's character mad to the point of murder. Elsbeth recreates these events to catch him.

Elsbeth Season 2 premieres on CBS on October 17. Catch on Paramount+ before said date.

