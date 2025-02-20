CBS has officially renewed Elsbeth for a third season, solidifying its place as one of the network’s most successful dramas, and we know she'd be thrilled by this news! The renewal follows an impressive second season, which has averaged 11 million viewers across platforms within 35 days—an achievement that all but guaranteed its return for a third outing. A spin-off of The Good Wife, Elsbeth stars Carrie Preston as the delightfully unconventional yet razor-sharp attorney Elsbeth Tascioni.

Set in New York City, the series follows her as she navigates the NYPD as an outside observer, using her unique perspective to solve cases in ways that elude her peers. The show also features Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner and Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke, rounding out the team that frequently finds themselves both frustrated and in awe of Elsbeth’s unorthodox but effective methods.

Since its debut, Elsbeth has been praised for blending crime procedural elements with sharp wit and offbeat humor, making it a standout in the CBS lineup. The show’s mix of episodic storytelling and strong character work has drawn comparisons to classic detective series while carving out its own distinct identity. The newest episode will air this evening, guest starring Matthew Broderick as "an elite educational consultant who promises Ivy League futures to the highest bidder, regardless of their kids’ qualifications", while Preston's husband Michael Emerson reprises his role as the enigmatic Judge Milton Crawford.

Is 'Elsbeth' Worth Watching?